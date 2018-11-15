that's a good look

What’s Better Than a Faux-Fur Coat? One in Yellow.

Wear it with a rainbow sweater, of course.

There are two kinds of people on the first snowfall of the year: Those who bask in the cinematic beauty of a gentle blanket of snowflakes, and those who turn into an angry winter gremlin (technically called a Grinch). If you fall into the latter category, there are some things you can do to lift your mood. One of them is to dress like a ray of sunshine.

We’re still seeing a lot of colorful faux furs, which we’ve loved since J.Crew showed a fabulous bubblegum pink one in 2016. They’re warm, and feel both trendy and sophisticated at the time. But that’s not the only way you can get yourself into the cold-weather spirit — try a rainbow sweater. It’s unexpected but surprisingly wearable (especially if you get a cozy one). Finish off the look with something basic, like jeans and white sneakers.

