How to Not Be Cold at Your Holiday Party

Photo: Heather Hazzan

Depending on where you work, who your friends are, and how closely your life resembles Love Actually, holiday parties can either be nice and boring or an all-out hornfest that belies a year of repressed feelings. But even polite parties deserve a good outfit, and you don’t have to freeze to achieve it. Instead, try a warm velvet dress with equally toasty over-the-knee boots.

The rich, pattered material of the dress elevates it, making it appropriate for a nice dinner or a night out. The style is reminiscent of the prairie dresses that took over Fashion Week, but more modern and wintry. The coat, boots, and oversize coat tone it down a bit for the office. If you have 15 minutes to get ready before heading out to your event of choice, add on the lucite earrings. They will not only serve as a fun accessory, but a great conversation starter when a friend of a friend tells you, Oh my God, where did you get those earrings?

Photo: Heather Hazzan

Shop the Story

$1,695 at Mansur Gavriel Italian Wool Cashmere Moss Green Oversized Long Coat Available in sizes 36–40. $1,695 at Mansur Gavriel Buy

$188 at Nordstrom Eliza J Burnout Velvet A-Line Dress Available in sizes 14W–24W. $188 at Nordstrom Buy

$578 at SSENSE Harris Wharf London Green Oversized Coat $578 (was $750, now 23% off) Available in sizes XXS–M. $578 at SSENSE Buy

Production Credits Photography by Heather Hazzan

Styling by Diana Tsui

Produced by Liane Radel

Makeup by Shayna Goldberg

Hair by Junya Nakashima

Model Myla at Next, NYC

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.