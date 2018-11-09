that's a good look

Get Ready for the Return of Corduroy

It’s cool again, promise.

Photo: Heather Hazzan
Corduroy is back. Yes, the textured fabric most associated with ’90s J.Crew catalogues — the ones from before Jenna Lyons stepped in and made us all crave fancy pajamas — has resurfaced after several years of dormancy.

It’s easy enough to find professorial brown corduroy out there, but we like it in bright red, paired with even more red. Take this coat in particular. It’s slouchy and unstructured, almost like a bathrobe, but in an eye-catching color and a surprising fabric. Worn with wide-leg trousers and a white blouse, it feels relaxed without being sloppy. It could even be work-appropriate depending on the office in question.

The hidden gems (no pun intended) are the rhinestones running down the seam of the pants. This barely noticeable feminine touch adds a bit of sparkle without detracting from the effortless vibe. The red boots aren’t a bad idea either, to start your own head-to-toe red journey.

Shop the Story

Acne Studios Corduroy Coat
$945 at My Theresa

Available in sizes 2-10.

Puff Sleeve Detail Coat
$160 at Eloquii

Available in sizes 14-28.

Theory Cinched Belted Oslo Corduroy Trench Coat
$595 at Neiman Marcus

Available in sizes XS-L.

Ganni Merkel Crystal-Embellished Checked Silk-Blend Wide-Leg Pans
$520 at Net-a-Porter

Available in sizes 2-12.

Slim Leg Trouser With Side Stripe
$90 at Eloquii

Available in sizes 14-28.

Patent Flat Delphine Boot
$448 at Trade-Mark
Wonders Block Heel Bootie
$275 at Nordstrom
Vince Camuto Flare Tie Cuff Satin Blouse
$99 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes XL-XXL.

Nanushka Moon Western Top
$330 at Garmentory

Available in sizes XS-XL.

