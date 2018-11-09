The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

At this week’s parties, we saw prints on prints on prints. Shanina Shaik, Anna Wintour, and Ally Love all wore florals, and Sofia Coppola wore a classy polka-dot dress to the Ballroom Marfa Gala in New York. The Olsen twins, on the other hand, stayed true to their classic neutral looks: Ashley wore an oversize white number with a slouchy black bag, whereas Mary-Kate paid homage to the old Celine. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Best Polka Dots: Sofia Coppola
At the 2018 Ballroom Marfa Spaghetti Western Gala in New York.
Best Reflective Surfaces: Serena Williams; Best Classic Floral: Anna Wintour
At Adweek’s 2018 Brand Genius Award Ceremony in New York.
Best Fringe: Beth Blake Day
At the Fall Party hosted by Valentino and The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Associates Committee in New York.
Best Lunchbox-Style Purse: Ally Love
At the No Selfies Please party at the new Dolce & Gabbana location on Mercer Street in New York.
Best Oversize Blazer: Amber Rana
At the BAKARI launch party in New York.
Boldest Prints: Shanina Shaik
At the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 15th Anniversary Event in New York.
Most Unique Purse Shape: Ashley Olsen; Best Throwback Celine: Mary-Kate Olsen
At WSJ Magazine’s Innovator Awards Party in New York.
Best Slouchy Silhouette: Suki Waterhouse
At the Anniversary Party for Edward Enninful’s first year as editor of British Vogue in London.
Best Liquid-Gold Look: Gisele Bündchen
At the Rosa Cha Launch Party in Los Angeles.
Best Shades of Red: Jessica Joffe
At the Barneys New York x Ryan Korban Party in New York.
Glitziest Jacket: Joey Gonzalez
At the Barry’s Bootcamp 20th Anniversary Party in Los Angeles.
Most Impressive Embroidery: Stacey Bendet
At the New Museum NextGen Dinner Presented by Alexander McQueen in New York.