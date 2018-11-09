The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: BFA, Getty Images, Sean T. Smith/ Simon Luethi

At this week’s parties, we saw prints on prints on prints. Shanina Shaik, Anna Wintour, and Ally Love all wore florals, and Sofia Coppola wore a classy polka-dot dress to the Ballroom Marfa Gala in New York. The Olsen twins, on the other hand, stayed true to their classic neutral looks: Ashley wore an oversize white number with a slouchy black bag, whereas Mary-Kate paid homage to the old Celine. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Polka Dots: Sofia Coppola

Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

At the 2018 Ballroom Marfa Spaghetti Western Gala in New York.

Best Reflective Surfaces: Serena Williams; Best Classic Floral: Anna Wintour

Photo: Sean T. Smith/ Simon Luethi

At Adweek’s 2018 Brand Genius Award Ceremony in New York.

Best Fringe: Beth Blake Day

Photo: Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

At the Fall Party hosted by Valentino and The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Associates Committee in New York.

Best Lunchbox-Style Purse: Ally Love

Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

At the No Selfies Please party at the new Dolce & Gabbana location on Mercer Street in New York.

Best Oversize Blazer: Amber Rana

Photo: Collins Nai/BFA.com

At the BAKARI launch party in New York.

Boldest Prints: Shanina Shaik

Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images

At the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 15th Anniversary Event in New York.

Most Unique Purse Shape: Ashley Olsen; Best Throwback Celine: Mary-Kate Olsen

Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine

At WSJ Magazine’s Innovator Awards Party in New York.

Best Slouchy Silhouette: Suki Waterhouse

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

At the Anniversary Party for Edward Enninful’s first year as editor of British Vogue in London.

Best Liquid-Gold Look: Gisele Bündchen

Photo: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

At the Rosa Cha Launch Party in Los Angeles.

Best Shades of Red: Jessica Joffe

Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

At the Barneys New York x Ryan Korban Party in New York.

Glitziest Jacket: Joey Gonzalez

Photo: Banga Studios Inc.

At the Barry’s Bootcamp 20th Anniversary Party in Los Angeles.

Most Impressive Embroidery: Stacey Bendet

Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

At the New Museum NextGen Dinner Presented by Alexander McQueen in New York.