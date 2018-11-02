The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Getty Images, BFA

Thanks to many rowdy bashes this week — Halloween-related or otherwise — looks from the party circuit were killer. Lupita Nyong’o dressed as a picture-perfect version of Dionne from the ’90s film Clueless and Sarah Hyland showed us how much she loves Taco Bell. On the non-costume side, Priyanka Chopra wore an elegant silver gown to a rooftop party in New York, and Eva Chen wore a sequined number with shimmering heels to match to a party at Saks Fifth Avenue celebrating the launch of her children’s book. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Tutu: Chanel West Coast

Photo: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

At the 8th annual Trick or treats! Halloween Party at the Private Residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Abslout Elyx, in Los Angeles.

Best Harajuku-Inspired Look: Alice Longyu Gao

Photo: Courtesy of Moose Knuckles Canada

At Moose Knuckles’s Night of Cheese event at the Silent Green Kulturqartier in Berlin, Germany.

Best Oversize Sequins: Priyanka Chopra

Photo: Zach Hilty/BFA.com

At a dinner party on the Gramercy Hotel Rooftop in New York, celebrating Bumble’s upcoming launch in India.

Best Matching Set: Kelly Rowland

Photo: Courtesy of Barneys New York

At the launch party for Smoke x Mirrors + Kelly Rowland at Barney’s in New York.

Best Forest Green Chiffon: Abeer Al Otaiba

Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for SemSem

At the SemSem pop-up shop launch in Washington, D.C.

Best Clueless homage: Lupita Nyong’o

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At Heidi Klum’s 19th Annual Halloween Party in New York.

Best Tie-Dye: Karla Martinez de Salas

Photo: Rupert Kaldor/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Sixth annual Fashion Forward Celebration in New York.

Best Stiletto: Mackenzie Foy

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

At the world premiere and after party for Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms in Los Angeles.

Best Suit: Olivia Cipolla; Best Head Jewelry: Ebony Williams

Photo: Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

At the Arts Arena Benefit Gala in New York.

Spiciest Costume: Sarah Hyland

Photo: Rodin_Eckenroth/Getty Images

At Just Jared’s Seventh Annual Halloween Party in Los Angeles.

Glitziest Fringed Heels: Eva Chen; Best Mini Bag: Tanya Taylor

Photo: Courtesy of BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

At the launch of Chen’s children’s book, Juno Valentine and The Magical Shoes, at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York. Honorable mention: Ren Bannister for best candy accessory.

Best Purple Lipstick: Rebecca Robertson

Photo: Jenny Anderson

At the The McKittrick Masquerade: Inferno Halloween Party in New York.