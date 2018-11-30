winter weddings 2019

15 Suits for Trendy Grooms

By
Photo: Courtesy of the designers

Put a classic, yet creative spin on your wedding suit with trends inspired by the runway, like shades of charcoal, unstuffy pinstripes, and rich burgundy hues. Ahead are 15 of our favorites.

Charcoal Is the New Blue

L-R: Giorgio Armani, Berluti, Martin Grant, Givenchy. Photo: Courtesy of the designers

Modern Pinstripes

L-R: Versace, Alexander McQueen, Dior Homme, Maison Margiela, Tom Ford. Photo: Courtesy of the designers

Deep Burgundy

L-R: Berluti, Dolce & Gabbana, Hermès, Theory. Photo: Courtesy of the designers

*This article appears in the winter 2019 issue of New York Weddings.

