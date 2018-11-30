winter weddings 2019 1:00 P.M. 15 Suits for Trendy Grooms By Lindsay Peoples Wagner Photo: Courtesy of the designers Put a classic, yet creative spin on your wedding suit with trends inspired by the runway, like shades of charcoal, unstuffy pinstripes, and rich burgundy hues. Ahead are 15 of our favorites. L-R: Giorgio Armani, Berluti, Martin Grant, Givenchy. Photo: Courtesy of the designers L-R: Versace, Alexander McQueen, Dior Homme, Maison Margiela, Tom Ford. Photo: Courtesy of the designers L-R: Berluti, Dolce & Gabbana, Hermès, Theory. Photo: Courtesy of the designers *This article appears in the winter 2019 issue of New York Weddings. More From New York Weddings Breakfast Foods Worth Serving at a Black-Tie Wedding A Downtown Afternoon Wedding Style Experts Pick Celebrity-Worthy Groomsmen Gifts See All Tags: winter weddings 2019 weddings new york magazine new york weddings menswear suit suits grooms style guide More +Comments Leave a Comment 15 Suits for Trendy Grooms