If Only All Twitter Threads Were Like This

Photo: Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images

One of the best things I’ve read lately was a Twitter thread by Rebecca Kavanagh, a Brooklyn-based public defender I’ve been following for a few months and who tweets about her experiences representing clients, many of whom are low-income or homeless. Most of Rebecca’s Twitter threads are dispatches from arraignments at night court.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN: I'm working arraignments tonight, representing poor New Yorkers who were arrested yesterday on Thanksgiving.



It was the coldest Thanksgiving in more than a century. Tonight's also bitterly cold, even in the courtroom. I'm wearing my scarf & coat. — Rebecca J. Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) November 24, 2018

One of the things I like about Rebecca’s Twitter threads is how beautifully written they are. Take this stanza, below, which begins, “I didn’t grow up here…”

I didn't grow up here & it's become something of a Thanksgiving tradition for me to work arraignments. It feels apropos - I am thankful for the privilege to do this work.



Arraignment parts are open 365 days a year from 9 in the morning through 1AM. — Rebecca J. Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) November 24, 2018

Note how she manages to say what she has to say without actually saying it. Another person might have written that, as she has no family in New York, she chooses to spend Thanksgiving with other people who won’t be celebrating. But Rebecca doesn’t say any of those things. She just states that she’s not from here, and we get the idea.

I’m the last person you’d expect to find on Twitter, given that I mostly like old things — old languages, old movies, old technology. I missed the birth of social media, having been otherwise engaged, and must have spent all of 20 minutes on Facebook over the years, before deleting my account last summer after the Congressional hearings. I don’t know Tumblr from Tinder, have no idea what Reddit is, and only recently learned that there’s a whole other meaning of the word “influencer” that has something to do with people making a living without doing anything but posting things on Instagram. But I don’t think I could live without Twitter. It’s a language and a form of theater, but it’s also a window into places you couldn’t easily or ordinarily go, and Twitter threads and people like Rebecca are partly why.

Most of the cases I arraign tonight are petit larceny cases. And most of the items alleged to have been stolen are clothing. Underwear, jackets, socks. The sorts of things people need in bitterly cold weather. — Rebecca J. Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) November 24, 2018

I remember a a client I represented about a year ago. We were in the middle of a blizzard & my client had stolen thermal underwear, & happened to have a crack pipe on him when arrested. — Rebecca J. Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) November 24, 2018

At the time, the judge mocked me for saying he took the items b/c he was cold, insisting he took them to sell b/c he was an "addict." Like my client wasn't a human being in need of warm clothes like everyone else b/c maybe he also struggled w/ addiction. — Rebecca J. Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) November 24, 2018

Like a crack pipe couldn't also be a form of solace from the cold. — Rebecca J. Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) November 24, 2018

Twitter threads are little essays in miniature. It’s partly Rebecca’s grasp of how to use the form that makes her threads so compelling. The part of her Thanksgiving thread just above actually reads like a little sonnet: three quatrains and a couplet.

The Thanksgiving thread is about a policy that’s supposed to have stopped, whereby cops go after drug users rather than drug dealers and use a particularly cruel and inhuman method of entrapment, asking people who are clearly suffering from withdrawal to buy drugs from them and then arresting them. But Rebecca takes her time getting to the point, going back and forth between the general and specific. She’s making a virtue of necessity. There’s only so much she can tell us about her actual clients, so she sets what little she can share against the bigger picture.

Tonight there are also a lot of drug cases & people suffering from addiction, many going through withdrawal. Thankfully we have a decent prosecutor who is agreeing to release without bail. — Rebecca J. Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) November 24, 2018

One case makes me especially enraged. It's a marijuana case. It's charged as misdemeanor marijuana sale.



Now you will remember there's been so much spin about marijuana laws in NYC lately. — Rebecca J. Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) November 24, 2018

@NYCMayor has announced a policy whereby NYPD are not supposed to arrest most people for possession of small amounts of marijuana.



And @BrooklynDA insists his office does not prosecute marijuana possession cases.



Tonight's case makes a mockery of both. — Rebecca J. Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) November 24, 2018

NYPD employ a practice where an undercover cop will approach a person on the street who is very obviously struggling w/ addiction & ask them to buy drugs for them, offering to split the drugs w/ them or give them cash. When the person obliges, they charge them with drug sale. — Rebecca J. Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) November 24, 2018

It's usually done with drugs like cocaine and heroin, I have seen it maybe once or twice with marijuana. It is in all cases morally reprehensible b/c it entraps people at their most vulnerable & it is a tremendous waste of resources to ensnare people who are not selling drugs. — Rebecca J. Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) November 24, 2018

Why the NYPD would set up a sting operation now to buy a small quantity of marijuana from a person when they are no longer arresting people for possessing marijuana makes absolutely no sense. Why @BrooklynDA would then prosecute that case also makes no sense. — Rebecca J. Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) November 24, 2018

The prosecutor refuses to dismiss the case. — Rebecca J. Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) November 24, 2018

What Rebecca is doing there, where she uses the @ symbol is called “tagging.” She’s sending her tweet to the person she’s talking about in it (Bill de Blasio and Eric Gonzalez, the district attorney for Kings County, Brooklyn). She’s tagging the people she regards as partly responsible for circumstances she is describing — she’s addressing the fact that politicians often pay lip service to the idea of criminal-justice reform without actually implementing policy. Rebecca isn’t writing to have a direct influence, but in the hope that someone else will read it who might.

Most of Rebecca’s Twitter threads are also about how no one is really paying much attention to new policies that have been announced in the name of criminal-justice reform, though sometimes she tweets about conditions at the criminal court building itself. In September she tweeted about broken doors and burnt-out lightbulbs.

Rebecca isn’t the only person who tweets from arraignments. A colleague of hers, Eliza Orlins, does the same thing from Manhattan. Eliza did a thread the other day about how the cops in Manhattan were still arresting people for fare-beating — even though they’re supposed to have stopped doing that. Then Rebecca amplified Eliza’s thread by retweeting it.

The other night, I contacted Rebecca on Twitter via direct message to ask whether she got any response from the Mayor or the Brooklyn DA to her Thanksgiving tweet-thread. She said she hadn’t, though it was the most popular one she’d done. And back in the fall, when she did that thread about the broken doors and burnt-out lightbulbs in the area where public defenders have to meet with their clients in Brooklyn, someone from the Mayor’s Office contacted her privately to let her know the bulbs had been replaced. “Small thing, but it happened,” she wrote. “But the most frustrating thing about being a public defender is that you do feel no one hears you and there is no accountability. But when you tweet, people do and sometimes there is.”