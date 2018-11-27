The Cut’s New Subscriptions: A Reader’s FAQ

Photo: Courtesy of New York Media.

You may have heard the news already: New York Media is introducing a digital subscription. In fact, it launches today, and the Cut is part of it, along with our sibling sites Vulture, Intelligencer, and Grub Street (the Strategist will remain free). That means that, in the future, you may be asked to pay for a monthly subscription in order to read our stories. You probably have questions: Read on for answers.

Why are you doing this?

Media has always been an enormous bargain to readers, and we think that’s still the case. For 50 years, New York has endeavored to publish extraordinary journalism, first on paper, then in pixels, and now also on podcasts and in video and live events. As our country (also: world) cleaves more and more into two countries — one metropolitan in outlook, with all its attendant values, and one in many ways the opposite — our magazine and websites aim to be a hometown publication for urbanites everywhere. Your support will help us deliver to you more of the sharpest thinking, deepest reporting, most valuable information, and most elegant magazine experience in any medium, all at a time when quality journalism is more essential than ever.

What is it going to cost me?

Not much! Access to all of our sites will cost $5 a month. Click over here to choose a plan and set up an account. Your first month is free, and you can cancel anytime. That’s $60 a year for, say, profiles of Anna Delvey and David Hogg, wild stories of The Watcher and the Worst Roommate Ever, private press conferences in the oval office, interviews with eccentric music legends, and deep dives into the best pens. For an extra $10 per year, you’ll get a print subscription as well.

What if I just want to subscribe to one site?

Sorry, but at the moment we’re not offering an à la carte option. Think of all the other sites as freebies.

I’m already a print subscriber. What’s changing?

Nothing! You’ll just have to activate your digital account by entering your home delivery address or account number (it’s on the mailing label of your subscriber issue of New York) right here. It’ll prompt you to create a new username and password that you’ll use to log in while browsing the site.

If I don’t subscribe, how many stories can I get for free?

Our subscription plan works a little differently than some others — there isn’t a set number of free monthly stories. Instead, we’re using a dynamic meter. You’ll be prompted to subscribe based on various factors, including the types of stories you read and how often you read within a particular site and across our network.

Is the login going to remember me so I don’t have to keep inputting my password?

We promise that it will.