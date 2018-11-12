This Cult-Favorite French Brand Is Having a Major Sale

Ellery x The Outnet campaign. Photo: Courtesy of the Outnet

Anyone who’s a fan of sleek, modern silhouettes in the vein of Phoebe Philo or Rachel Comey is probably already familiar with Ellery. The brand, run by Kym Ellery, is known for exaggerated, sculptural silhouettes that incorporate inspiration from the ’60s and ’70s. She loves an oversize flared sleeve, a pair of kick-flare pants (in vinyl), and a well-placed metallic accent. If you’ve been coveting her look but found her prices to be out of your budget, The Outnet has an exclusive capsule collection of the brand’s greatest hits majorly marked down.

“I wanted to give them opportunity to collect pieces that they may have previously missed out on so that they too can enjoy pieces that I still enjoy,” Ellery told the Cut. The collection is full of pieces she thinks every woman should have in their arsenal, from a lurex shirt that Ellery says can go from the beach to dinner to wear-with-anything flared pants. Shop some of the collection below, but move fast. Many styles are selling out quickly.

$347 at The Outnet Ellery Marina Metallic Ribbed-Knit Mini Dress $347 (was $695, now 50% off) Available in sizes S–L. $347 at The Outnet Buy

$548 at The Outnet Ellery Preacher Fluted Ponte Mini Dress $548 (was $1,095, now 50% off) Available in sizes 0–10. $548 at The Outnet Buy

$398 at The Outnet Ellery Valley Jersey Flared Pants $398 (was $795, now 50% off) Available in sizes 4–10. $398 at The Outnet Buy

$375 at The Outnet Ellery Runaways Oversized Cotton-Jacquard Turtleneck Tunic $375 (was $750, now 50% off) Available in sizes 2–6. $375 at The Outnet Buy

$297 at The Outnet Ellery Eleventh Hour Crepe De Chine Midi Slip Dress $297 (was $595, now 50% off) Available in sizes 4–10. $297 at The Outnet Buy

$625 at The Outnet Ellery Sound And Vision Strapless Metallic Checked Jacquard Top $625 (was $1,250, now 50% off) Available in sizes 2–4. $625 at The Outnet Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.