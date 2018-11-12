This Cult-Favorite French Brand Is Having a Major Sale

Anyone who’s a fan of sleek, modern silhouettes in the vein of Phoebe Philo or Rachel Comey is probably already familiar with Ellery. The brand, run by Kym Ellery, is known for exaggerated, sculptural silhouettes that incorporate inspiration from the ’60s and ’70s. She loves an oversize flared sleeve, a pair of kick-flare pants (in vinyl), and a well-placed metallic accent. If you’ve been coveting her look but found her prices to be out of your budget, The Outnet has an exclusive capsule collection of the brand’s greatest hits majorly marked down.
“I wanted to give them opportunity to collect pieces that they may have previously missed out on so that they too can enjoy pieces that I still enjoy,” Ellery told the Cut. The collection is full of pieces she thinks every woman should have in their arsenal, from a lurex shirt that Ellery says can go from the beach to dinner to wear-with-anything flared pants. Shop some of the collection below, but move fast. Many styles are selling out quickly.
