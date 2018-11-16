The Perfect Candle for the First Snow

Every candle is perfect for someone. The Perfect Candle is a weekly review of new candles that lets you know for whom, and why. Photo: Courtesy of Frédéric Malle

New York City had its first snow yesterday afternoon. The heavy, wet slush fell until bedtime, turning to rain later than expected, and it fucked a bunch of stuff up quite severely. Damn. Snow can be cruel, but it can also be beautiful, particularly if you are home and inside during it, like I was, which I say with a heavy heart — my apologies. Now let’s talk about this candle.

I will tell you in advance the candle is more expensive than you’re going to want it to be. I’m so sorry. Only a few sentences in and I’m already sorry twice (!), but that’s life, and, of course, c’est la vie. (Maybe you deserve a treat, though, particularly if your shit got fucked up by snow yesterday.) The candle is Frédéric Malle’s “Joyeux Noël” and here is how they describe it:

Sprung from the familial atmosphere of winter and all its warm scents: a magnificent candlelit pine tree reigns over the living room where the children play and spice cake is served with tea by the fire in the afternoon.

Dominique Ropion’s limited edition holiday candle is a fine-tuned formula of pine, amber, cinnamon and an unexpected touch of cotton candy.

A fine-tuned formula of pine, amber, cinnamon, and an unexpected touch of cotton candy? Why, that sounds reminiscent of the familial atmosphere of winter and all its warm scents!

But is it? Let’s see.

Is the candle good?

Yes, I love it so much. I guess I should admit that this is not a “new” candle, in the sense that it “isn’t” and that it “has been around for a while.” Okay, fine. But later this month Frédéric Malle is releasing it in a new vessel, which will be orangey red on the inside rather than the outside, and I think that means it counts. Yes? Yes, you agree.

The candle is great. I know the mention of cotton candy might turn some people off, but believe me when I say that the cotton candy note does not particularly come through in the negative way you (I) would expect. The scent you get is mostly a lovely blend of pine and cinnamon. It smells exactly like a rich person’s Christmas, and, personally, I can’t think of a much better smell than “a rich person’s Christmas.”

How much does it cost, and how long will it last?

It costs $95 and lasts up to 45 hours. I recommend not doing the math.

When should you burn this candle?

It is a perfect first snow candle, but I realize many have already had their first snow, so I will add to the recommendation: It is a perfect snow candle for any time during or slightly after the holiday season. It is warm and joyful and comforting and nice and smells just as expensive as it is.

Who should buy this candle?

Hm. I think you should buy this candle if you’re someone who loves snow and winter and the holidays, or if you’re someone who doesn’t love any of that but wishes you did. I think it will either match or lift your spirits.