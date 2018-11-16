Trump Praises Dead Supreme Court Justice for Having a Ton of Sex

Photo: Getty Images

Today, President Trump honored figures like Elvis Presley, Babe Ruth, and late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia with Presidential Medals of Freedom. To his fans, Scalia was a champion of conservatism. To his critics, he was a reactionary, reprehensible bigot. To Trump, he’s simply a guy who boned a lot.

At the ceremony, Trump introduced Scalia’s widow, Maureen, and listed the couple’s nine children, before adding “you were very busy, wow.”

He continued, “I always knew I liked him.”

Trump commends Antonin Scalia for having a lot of sex pic.twitter.com/YKkgw027QA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 16, 2018

The highest civilian honor, indeed.