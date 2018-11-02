This Collaboration Is the Antidote to Boring Workout Clothes

Photo: Courtesy of Bandier

Few will argue against the flattering power of a pair of sleek black leggings, but for all of their body-shaping magic, there’s little else stylishly compelling about a black mass of stretchy fabric. Editor favorite Veronica Beard and sporty powerhouse Bandier have teamed up to release the gym equivalent of fun pants: a ten-piece performance and athleisure collection comprised of leopard and camouflage prints, along with fun graphic tees to take you from the treadmill and beyond.

The collection marks the first time Veronica Beard had stepped into the athletic wear space, and it’s about as far from boring workout clothes as you can get. Selfie-ready standout pieces include a blue camo tracksuit, a black scuba blazer you can play up against Veronica Beard’s signature dickies, and of course leopard leggings, which you can coordinate with matching color-blocked sport bras.

As with most fancy workout clothes, the prices are more premium, starting at $88 for a “Boss” logo tee, $148 for leggings, and up to $600 for the scuba blazer. Everything is available now to shop online at Bandier — where most of the pieces have already sold out — and Veronica Beard. We’d suggest you act fast. Scroll below to see more of our favorites from the collaboration.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.