How Victoria’s Secret Hair Has Changed Over the Years

Yesterday, 60 Victoria’s Secret models put on a show; a feat the general public will not get to witness until next month. Two things that are already out in the open however, are the hair and beauty looks created backstage.

This year, Charlotte Tilbury was in charge of creating angelic looks for the Angels. She used a mix of Charlotte Tilbury–brand favorites like her Magic Cream and Wonderglow primer, recently resurrected products that were previously sold out for forever like her Exagger-Eyes palette, and items from Victoria’s Secret beauty lineup like their Major Lash Mascara and new Love Star fragrance.

This was all complemented by the ever-famous Victoria’s Secret Angel hair, which was handled by lead stylist Anthony Turner. VS Angels are known for their VS waves: Wavy hair that is the perfect mix of sexy, bouncy, shiny, and voluminous. But 2018’s version was allegedly different — more brushed-through and less polished. “This year the hair is the most undone it’s ever been,” said Turner who created blowouts backstage using the InfinitiPRO by Conair 3Q Brushless Motor Styling Tool before waving hair away from the face with the InfinitiPRO by Conair 2-in-1 Styler.

In order to see just how undone the most undone VS hair truly was and how the style has changed, let’s take a look back at the wide range of Angel hairstyles from the past ten years all the way up to last night.

2008: Shiny Tousled Waves With a Middle Part

2009: Shiny Tousled Waves With a Middle Part

2010: Shiny Tousled Waves With a Middle Part

2011: Shiny Tousled Waves With a Side Part

2012: Shiny Tousled Waves With a Middle Part

2013: Shiny Tousled Waves With a Middle Part

2014: Shiny Tousled Waves With a Middle Part

2015: Shiny Tousled Waves With a Middle Part

2016: Shiny Tousled Waves With a Middle Part

2017: Shiny Tousled Waves With a Side Part

2018: Shiny, Tousled, Undone Waves With a Middle Part

Can’t wait to see what 2019 has in store!