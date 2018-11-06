People Are Having a Lot of Trouble Voting

Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Today, millions of Americans are turning out to vote in what is being called the most important election of our lifetime, which will hopefully turn out better than the last most important election of our lifetime. Across the country, however, many voters are reporting massive delays and scanner malfunctions at their polling places.

“There is only ONE scanning machine working for the entire polling place…” voter Nuri Weitzman told Gothamist this morning, when she went to cast her ballot at P.S. 22 in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. “Lines for scanning are sneaking around the whole building and there’s no order to the line. They’ve run out of privacy folders and encouraging us to take our ballot, get on the scan line, and fill it out in line. Wait times are up to an hour and half or longer.”

Two people just dropped their unrecorded ballots and walked out in disgust — Hamilton Nolan (@hamiltonnolan) November 6, 2018

i am so fucking mad about what happened when I tried to vote today that I wrote perhaps my first FB rant ever :( pic.twitter.com/gyS5CMRkwn — Nona Willis Aronowitz (@nona) November 6, 2018

Michael J. Ryan, the executive director of the New York Board of Elections told CBS News that the delays are the result of high turnout, two-page ballots, and rainy weather. “The drier, the crisper the ballot is, the less issues you’re gonna have with the machine,” he said.

And while some voters are inspired by the large turn out, they are still expressing their frustration at the long wait times.

“It’s a shitshow which on one hand is amazing because the turnout but obviously they were not prepared for this. I have been on a massive line for 45 minutes and am not even halfway through to the scanners. Issue seems to be that 3/4 scanners are down. A man near us on the line called the Board of Elections multiple times to ask them to come fix the machines and they hung up on him,” voter Anne Sullivan told Gothamist.

2.5 hour wait times to vote in Brooklyn. A poll worker incorrectly tells stressed voters that they don’t need to vote at their neighborhood polling station and can vote anywhere — Camille Fassett (@camfassett) November 6, 2018

People are leaving because it’s a 2 hour wait at PS 316 in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.



“Some machines are broken and it’s extremely crowded.” #ElectionDay @WNYC pic.twitter.com/fUCsEOq1Wc — Jennifer Hsu (@jennhsu) November 6, 2018

Voters are reporting problems in other states as well. In Georgia, where Democrat Stacey Abrams is running for governor against Republican Brian Kemp in one of the most hotly contested races of the election, voters are sharing similar experiences.

“So ballot machines are down. They are unable to print our ballots on the card. They’ve brought in new machines and now they’re about to try to bring in new cards. I’ve been here since 7 a.m.,” voter Ontaria Woods told CNN.

Polling machines down in Gwinnett County and volunteers say they’ve never experienced this before. Ballot card machines aren’t working. We’ve been offered paper ballots. Majority of the line has been here since 7am @CNN @MSNBC @cbs46 @11AliveNews @wsbtv @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/VpxhnwdbHM — Ontaria 🌸 (@ria_2x) November 6, 2018

The long wait lines are a huge burden on workers whose jobs don’t allow them the flexibility to take a large chunk of time off in the middle of the day though, it is important to remember, most states require employers allow workers time off to vote.

Also, if, for some reason, you are told you can’t vote at the polls today, you do have options. For example, if a poll worker says you are not registered or your voting eligibility cannot be established, 46 states allow you to cast a provisional ballot. This is a written affadavit that swears you meet the state’s voting requirements. Generally, provisional ballots are kept separate from other ballots, and then counted after the election, when a board of elections determines whether they are valid.