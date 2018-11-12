Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 12

On Thursday, Mars moves into Pisces, and your energy might start to twist and tangle and become complicated.his isn’t an energy of straightforwardly pursuing your goals, but of moving toward futures you can’t yet even see. On Friday, Venus finally ends its retrograde – , but Mercury goes retrograde on the same day. Your thoughts might be broad and imaginative, but don’t expect them to make perfect sense just now. Your feelings toward other people might become generous and kind, whether or not you’re able to speak them out loud.

Aries

There’s no way to expand, no way to fully grow into yourself, if you keep beating yourself up over every imagined misstep and every wrong turn. You know this already, of course, but even so, feelings of guilt can make their way into your pores, into your head, into your dreams at night. If you let it, the guilt can grow big enough to block out the sun, dark enough to block the whole future. This isn’t a week for being right all the time, but for learning, and for moving on. This is a week for being as bold as the world needs you to be.

Taurus

You might feel practically crushed by a sense of urgency this week—like you’re buckling under the weight of all that you want to accomplish. It’s an almost impossible amount of work for anyone: not only to survive this harsh world but to save it, too; to survive your own life but also to live it. This week, if the stress of it all threatens to swallow you up, try to push back a little. The world will keep moving, whether or not you do everything perfectly and on time. Even now, there’s more space to move than you think.

Gemini

Sometimes you feel called to the city, and sometimes you feel called to the sea, and sometimes you feel called to spend all day in your own quiet house. Even inside your own body, love and desire can change shape, and the ways you know how to relate to the world can move and shift and expand over time. It can feel unfair, sometimes, to keep having to figure yourself out, over and over again, but don’t think of it as a burden. This week, your wild multitudes will open doors and light your way.

Cancer

The lengthening nights might make you feel colder or lonelier or hungrier than usual. This is the kind of hunger that can burrow deep into your head, that can turn your thoughts desperate. This is the kind of loneliness that can make you forget what you really want–and what you already have. Your job, this week, is to refuse to succumb to these untrue stories, to refuse to be flattered or lied to, to refuse to accept anything less than the real thing. You don’t have to compromise. Your power and goodness are greater than you know.

Leo

Sometimes it can feel like people don’t understand you well enough. Sometimes it can feel like they’re only able to see one side of you—only your sunlit joy, or only your steely power, but never both. It’s painful to be misunderstood, but this isn’t a week to spend your time trying to persuade the people who aren’t willing or able to see you right. You have better things to do with your time than that. Stick to the people who are willing to see you. Treat your own life with the care it deserves.

Virgo

The wildest, most fearsome power you can wield this week is to move through the world without fear of embarrassment. Imagine all the things you could do if you had no fear of wearing the wrong thing, or walking the wrong way, or entering a room full of haughty strangers, or being thought too loud, too strange. You know what kind world you want to live in, and no matter what powers stand in your way, none are strong enough to stop you from trying. This is a power to use with care, but it’s yours if you want it.

Libra

This week, pay attention to the things you don’t know—the words you don’t understand, or the histories you’ve only been told parts of, or the facts you’ve assumed were true without checking. This is a week for seeking out the answers, for not letting anything past you. All these stories and facts are the pieces that make up the world. With every small question you answer, a larger question can open up. With every fact you learn, the world can become stranger and more alive. Your curiosity is a tool and a gift, and a valuable guide this week.

Scorpio

It can feel impossible to be fully aware of your own power in every moment of every long, dull day. Sometimes life feels like a slog, not an adventure, not a gift. Sometimes your muscles get tired just from the small repeated movements you must do every day. This week, though, you can remember the deeper music that calls to you. Remember what it feels like to believe in risk and truth and the value of your own time. Watch the world shimmer, beckoning, at the edges of your vision. Darkness exists here, but magic does too.

Sagittarius

As you grow, the world grows, too. And as you take up space, the world creates more space for you to move into. All this motion is a wonderful gift, but it makes it difficult, sometimes, to keep perspective. It’s hard to know your own location when nothing around you stays in one place, and hard to know your own size when everything keeps shinking, then expanding again. This week, remember you don’t have to navigate by your own senses alone. Look to the sun, or to the stars, or to the people who have stayed by your side all along.

Capricorn

When the world is most chaotic, it can seem like the best solution to decide to trust no one, no place, no system but yourself—as though this one simple rule can stop chaos at your door. And maybe for a while this can make it easy to know where you stand, but even you, self-sufficient and brave, will have to ask for help sometime. Even you will eventually have to trust someone else to show up. The challenge this week isn’t to let down all your barriers, but to decide, with courage and intention, where you’ll place your trust.

Aquarius

This week, as you watch other people’s lives swirl around you, all loud and bright, you might start to feel a strange, sour hunger start to rumble inside you. You might start feeling competitive for lives you don’t even want, or jealous of imagined alternate versions of yourself who seem to have moved faster or surer through this life. Don’t focus too much on trying to dispel your own clamorous ghosts. Instead, try to find something solid and good that you can hold on to, a steady blue point on the horizon that you can keep your eyes on as you keep moving forward.

Pisces

This week, you might feel yourself called to cut through all the noise and flashiness and distractions all around you, until you can see the whole world in its purest, starkest truth. But at the same time you may feel a competing impulse to hide your own starkest truth behind layers and evasions, behind mirrors and decorations. There’s nothing so wild or unnatural about contradictions like these–just try to notice them. Are you asking too much, are you giving too little of yourself? It’s okay, sometimes, for other people to hold something back from you. It’s okay, sometimes, for you to let yourself be seen.

Get Madame Clairevoyant every week. Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

Read last week’s horoscope here. Next week’s will be here.