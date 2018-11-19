Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 19

On Thursday, the sun enters Sagittarius, the sign of enthusiasm and restless independence. You might feel your insides expand; you might feel your dreams become looser, more joyful and freer. On Friday, a full moon in Gemini might encourage you to bold action and wild risks. On Saturday, Neptune, the planet of dreams and illusion, stations direct in Pisces. Maybe this dreaminess will muddle your bright ambitions, or maybe it will help your imagination bend and curl in the way you need the most.

Aries

The feelings that move through you this week might seem unrecognizable at first, but that doesn’t mean they don’t belong in your body. The feelings that carry you through the day (and down the street, and up the stairs at night) might seem not to match the world around you. This doesn’t mean you’re doing something wrong — it just means that your body sometimes knows more than your head. Don’t try to correct yourself, just try to feel what you feel. Even love doesn’t always feel soft; even joy doesn’t always feel sweet.

Taurus

This week, you might try to convince yourself that maybe, after all, it’s possible to do everything on your own. You might try to convince yourself that you don’t need to rely on anyone else, that the golden strength in your heart will be enough to carry you through the days ahead, with no need to ask for other people’s help or kindness. Try to resist this kind of thinking. As strong and as courageous as you are, the task this week is to figure out how to allow vulnerability to exist alongside your power.

Gemini

If your trust in yourself has been a little shaky over the past few days, or even the past few months, this week might see some of your old confidence come flowing back into you, electric and sure. Don’t take its return as a measure of any deep truths about yourself. It doesn’t mean you’re suddenly better and more correct than you were before; it doesn’t mean you used to be wrong and are now right again. Confidence isn’t a window, and it isn’t a mirror — it’s a tool you can use to break yourself out of any doubt that’s held you captive.

Cancer

Watch, this week, as the future expands wildly outward. It’s so different than the future you predicted, so much stranger than the one you’ve been planning for. A terror might rise up in you, a fear that you’ve been preparing for the wrong future all along or that all your hard work has been directed to the wrong place. This isn’t true, of course, even if it’s hard to see just now how everything connects. Even now, even if you don’t feel it, you’re already rising to meet this new world, this new future.

Leo

This can be a great week for living your truest life, for feeling the world’s rhythm express itself through you. Maybe it will feel like some bright force inside you, propelling you onward, or maybe like a warm energy outside you, carrying you in its stream. You won’t have to think too hard before moving. You won’t have to pay careful attention to each street sign, each change in the light, each foot in front of the other. This energy won’t last forever, but you can let yourself ride it for now.

Virgo

Observing the world can feel safer than acting on it. Listening can feel safer than speaking. Sharing your ideas with other people can feel unbearably vulnerable, like you’re exposing your soft, beating heart to the snow and the sky. But vulnerability doesn’t always feel bad; sometimes, it even feels sweet. This week, you might find in yourself drawn toward openness, overcome with a wild desire to create. How will you use the knowledge you’ve gathered? How will you share all the songs that, up until now, you’ve only imagined and never sung?

Libra

This week, you might feel swept away again by that old desire to do everything, to know everything, to experience everything the world holds — good and bad, cruel and gentle, fearsome and sweet. This week, you can forgive yourself for not knowing it all. You can forgive yourself for not being as wise and as still as the earth itself. Your job isn’t to embody the earth’s balance, but to shift it in some small way: to use your muscles, to use your talents, to do the best you can do.

Scorpio

This week, it can feel like your thoughts keep getting in the way of your movement. The depths of your desire can sometimes seem like oceans, like forests, like canyons — beautiful and strange and full of life, but difficult to travel across. This week, resist any pressure to hurry to the other side. If your inner landscape is a forest, maybe this isn’t a week for pushing through to the other side, but for stopping to enjoy the quiet green. It’s less useful to worry about the faraway future than to look around you right now.

Sagittarius

This week, you might feel at home in your own body, and in your own city, and in strange new places, too. Your courage is becoming expansive, not trapped inside the walls of your own house, not contingent on favorable circumstances. You might feel an electric thrill as your power becomes mobile, able to travel with you to new buildings, new landscapes, new cities. Don’t imagine that this wild confidence grants you ownership of every space you enter. Rather, this is the great gift of fully owning your own power everywhere you go.

Capricorn

This week, pay attention to the wild energies moving and swirling around you. Pay attention to the music that hums, low and steady, in your ears. This is a time for taking stock of your life as it is right now. Are you as brave as you want to be, as generous, as ambitious? Have your goals changed? Has your heart? The world will offer you the possibility for change, and your challenge is to decide, without rushing and without fear, whether to accept it or whether to keep going on the path you’ve been on.

Aquarius

It can feel a little tricky to balance your confidence with your softness and love.

When you’re in powerful, clear-headed pursuit of your vision, how can you avoid trampling other people? But when you’re always pausing to look around you and make sure everyone else is okay, how can you keep moving ahead? You might need a reminder, this week, that there’s nothing wrong with the way you navigate the world. The goal isn’t to find a perfect balance, but to bend and adjust, and to keep your heart open while you’re on the move.

Pisces

You’ve been keeping some secrets, and it’s important to remember this isn’t a bad thing. Some secrets are too painful to speak, and some too precious, and some aren’t yours to tell. Some are just waiting until the wind changes, until the time is right. This week, you might feel pressure — from other people, or even from yourself — to tell the world everything you know, and tell it right now. This is a week for sharing everything you want to share, and nothing more. This is a week for giving what you’re able to give, and holding the rest back for yourself.

