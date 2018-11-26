Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 26

On Saturday, Mercury retrograde moves from expansive Sagittarius back into intense, probing Scorpio. Continue, in these days, to move with care, to speak with care, to slow your thinking down when you can. When your mind jumps to conclusions, can you sit with them for a moment before acting? When your mind sees suspicion and guilt everywhere, can you drink a glass of water, or put on a warmer sweater, or call someone you trust before responding?

Aries

Sometimes, when you start to feel insignificant, even for just a moment, it can be difficult to remember your true size. Feeling vulnerable can mess with your compass, with your judgment, with your sense of direction. It can make you forget that you take up any space or hold any kind of power at all. This week, if you start to feel this way, give yourself a moment to breathe, and to return to your real, soft body. You can remember the truth: that you’re still powerful beyond measure, and that you have enough strength and enough joy to share.

Taurus

You aren’t someone who is easily deceived, nor are you susceptible to flattery or wishful thinking. You can see the world’s darkness for what it is. You can recognize your own problems, your own weaknesses, and keep living in spite of them. But maybe you’ve started to feel trapped inside the story you already know about yourself. This week, if your dreams start to spark, to buzz, to grow beautifully, irrationally big, don’t try to stop them. See what happens if you let yourself believe in abundance.

Gemini

This week, you’ll be able to hold so many conflicting thoughts in your head at the same time. The world around you is both simple and complicated, both good and cruel. And from here, there’s a bright and life-giving future — and a grim and cold one, too. So many people are trying to sort through all this tangled information to find the one story that’s true, but your job, and your gift, is to understand that the present is still unfolding, and the future hasn’t been decided yet. You can see the possibilities blooming out of every moment, and you can share what you see.

Cancer

Anger can be fuel, and it can light your way, but sometimes, if it sits too long inside you, it loses its clarifying power, becoming inert and burdensome. This week, if your bones feel like they’re weighing you down, if the air around you feels poisonous and heavy, try letting go of an old grudge. Try letting go of some object that keeps pulling you back to the past. You don’t have to hold onto everything that’s ever happened to you. Your memory is long and it’s powerful, and you won’t dishonor it by letting some old pain go.

Leo

This week, it can seem like everyone is constantly being distracted—not just you, but the people around you, too—by chaos and noise. It can be so frustrating when you see the world clearly, but aren’t able to direct everyone’s energy to the things that matter most. Sometimes the world’s anarchic energy takes like honey, like water, like life itself, but sometimes it’s all just draining. This week, do your best not to fault anyone for their imperfect focus. It’s important to get distracted once in a while. Sometimes, this is how the world shows you what you wouldn’t otherwise have seen.

Virgo

Sometimes, your love is less obvious to other people than you think. Sometimes other people still can’t understand you, even when you think you’re being as clear as the moon. This week, if you want to be known, take care that you’re not only whispering into a hole in the ground. Take care that you’re not speaking a private language that nobody else knows but you. This is a week for doing the work of reaching out and across difference, for practicing until your voice hits the right key, for doing what you can in order to be heard.

Libra

Some parts of the world can become simple and knowable if your curiosity is bright enough, if you pay close enough attention. The sun and the birds move through the sky according to a pattern; the moon and the tides move together as well. This week, though, don’t look for logic everywhere in the world. You might encounter problems that can’t be simplified, unsolvable riddles, untranslatable poetry. The world exceeds what we can know, and you can receive this strangeness as a gift. You can take it as permission to be strange and untranslatable, too.

Scorpio

This week, you can find energy and comfort in wild and unknown spaces. However, since your mind is so sharp and probing and steady, once you enter an unfamiliar space it becomes familiar to you quickly. Once you enter a new landscape, it’s so hard not to change it, or analyze it, or remake it into something you’ve seen before. This is a week for keeping up an energy of mystery, and refusing to offer easy answers and explanations. You don’t have to map every bit of wilderness.

Sagittarius

This week, you don’t need to appeal to some authority to do what you want to do. You don’t need any permission to love yourself, or to dream, or to reject cruelty and reach for justice. The world is full of rules and full of structures, but not one of those rules can govern your own desires. Not one of those rules can tell you what you’re allowed to believe. You know this already, but even for you it can be easy to forget. Nobody else can tell you who you really are, and this is a week for reminding yourself of that.

Capricorn

Do you think of your life structured like a puzzle, or a cycle? This is a week for stepping back, for a moment, to think about the patterns and images that you use to understand your place in the world. Do these images still make sense? Do they help your life to expand? What possibilities might open up if you started to think of your life as a galaxy, rather than a highway? A forest, rather than a building?

Aquarius

How are you going to keep your balance amid all this movement in the world and in your head? Your thoughts can be like the tides—predictable, more or less, but still powerful enough to carry a person away with the force of their motion. This isn’t a week to try to reduce all the noise and motion around you, or even exactly to harness its force, but to keep your balance as you move. Find something steady you can use as an anchor: maybe a relationship, maybe a community, maybe a value. You aren’t riding this wild sea alone or unprotected.

Pisces

What appears to be a threat might not be a threat, and someone who appears to be an enemy might not be. This is not, of course, to say that there’s no such thing as a threat, no such thing as an enemy. It’s just that sometimes your senses become unbalanced, so sensitive to danger that everything, even the wind, sets off your alarms. This week, try to reset yourself. Try to remember what it’s like to feel safety, to feel comfort, to feel joy. The world holds danger, but it still holds sweet abundance, too.

