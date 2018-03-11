Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 5

This week, the skies will be full of activity and change. On Tuesday, Uranus—the planet of progress, rebellion, and change—moves back into bold Aries on its retrograde journey. Maybe you’ll feel dissatisfied with the way things are. Maybe you’ll feel change calling to you. On Wednesday, a new moon in Scorpio offers the chance to embrace all your intensity — all your power; all your dark, glittering desire — and let it cast a light that can guide you into the days ahead. Finally, on Thursday, expansive Jupiter enters Sagittarius, bringing us into a season of growth and abundance. Can you feel your own confidence expanding? Can you feel your enthusiasm growing bright and unafraid?

Aries

When you’re asked to follow certain rules this week, your initial reaction might be to refuse. And this is a good response; refusal has served you well in the past. Still, this week, remember that not every rule is meant to bind you, and not every rule was designed to hamper your freedom. Sometimes, what looks at first like a set of rules is actually a set of values, or a collection of hard-won wisdom. If someone offers you their set of rules for building a house or for keeping a fire burning, don’t say no right away.

Taurus

Desire can sometimes feel like a trick, like a trap, like a nasty ambush. It’s easy to imagine that if you didn’t ever feel desire, you wouldn’t ever feel lack. If you never wanted anything more than the life you have, you’d never miss anything and never feel incomplete. But this week, try to see desire as less of an antagonist. Maybe it’s more of a guide; maybe it’s a vision sent to you from the future. Maybe all the desire that twists your stomach into knots is actually, and has always been, a light in the sky marking your way.

Gemini

This week, you might feel a tension between your generous straightforwardness and the parts inside you that feel fragile, the memories that feel tender as a bruise, the stories you’re still not ready to tell. Finding the right balance here can be so difficult, but it won’t be quite as hard as it seems. You’re allowed your privacy, and your ambiguity too. Honesty isn’t always sunlit and clear. Sometimes it’s as tangled as any other feeling. Sometimes, the truest, most honest thing is to keep your own secrets.

Cancer

This week, you might feel funny, you might feel charming, you might remember how good it can be to live in your own skin, to move through the world in your own body. It’s one thing to believe, in the abstract, that human life is worthy and good, but this week you can let yourself believe that your own weird and singular human life is as worthy and good, too. You’re already enough, and you were born enough—there’s no deficiency to make up for, no lack to hurry and fill, just a life to live and a world that still needs you.

Leo

So often, your worst days are those when the world persuades you to shrink and diminish yourself—to make your body smaller, to move and speak more quietly, or to make less of a mess with your work and your thoughts. This week, remind yourself that your living room doesn’t have to stay clean all the time, and your ideas don’t have to be easily sortable and color-coded. This week, if you feel a little flame inside you, if you feel a call to grow and expand, you can heed the call. You can make a bright, good mess if you need.

Virgo

If you start to feel irritable this week, try not to let the feeling burrow too deep into your head.

It’s possible that the feeling of irritability is masking something else this week: something deeper, something better. Your job is to figure out what that other thing is. If it’s grief, then how can you honor that grief? If it’s frustrated energy, then how can you let that energy move freely again? And if it’s longing—for a person, for a feeling, for a different world—how will you sit with that longing, and how will you let it guide you?

Libra

Maybe other people have told you, repeatedly and wrongly, who you are. Or maybe they’ve told you, over and over, that the world is a dark and limited place. Even if you didn’t believe them at first, it can be hard to remember what you really believe under such unrelenting pressure. If there are false or poisonous ideas that have taken root inside you, that have grown wild and unruly, this is a week to confront them. This is a week for gently removing all the tangled weeds from your head and starting again with the truth as you know it.

Scorpio

When the world tries to draw certain reactions from you this week—when it tries to force you into a place of hopelessness or complacency or fear—remember that you can choose whether or not to comply. People underestimate you all the time. They think they can make you forget how wild the world is, and how much it keeps expanding, but they’re wrong. This week, you don’t have to limit yourself to the choices you’re offered. You can open new doors, and you can create new worlds, and you can shout—not just in reaction but also in song.

Sagittarius

Pay attention, for the world might offer you some kind of strange, small good luck this week. Try to notice these small lucky moments, and try to notice, too, all the work that brought these small gifts into being. Sometimes, when your own labor becomes invisible to you, its results start to look like magic. Even the world’s purest gifts come from somebody’s work: A tree full of blazing red leaves couldn’t happen without the work of the soil and the tree. This week, your job is to notice the magic, and the efforts that made take place it, too.

Capricorn

Maybe your feelings have been running completely wild through your veins lately, or maybe they’ve just felt a little bendy, a little less predictable than you’d like. It’s felt hard, maybe, to know how to live with all these emotions, both part of you but also bigger than you. This week, their faraway, distorted message might come in a little clearer, and the noise will resolve itself into a song. Maybe you’ll finally decode the message your body has been trying to send you. Maybe you’ll be ready to open yourself up to a strange beginning.

Aquarius

Over the past weeks and months, you’ve been deepening your knowledge and sharpening your skills. You’ve been getting so good at what you do, but it’s easy to lose sight of this — particularly when your best skills aren’t the ones you’re paid for, when your greatest powers don’t seem to bring you any rewards in life at all. When you aren’t appreciated the way you should be, it’s easy for your confidence to lag behind your growth, and this is a week for letting it catch up. Look behind you, all the way to the blue horizon. See how far you’ve already come.

Pisces

There’s so much in the world worth fearing, but not a single thing this week that can shake your own confidence. There’s not one thing in the world that can intimidate you into repudiating your own self or straying from your true path; not one thing that can shake your gaze from the future you’ve been dreaming of for so long. You can’t control other people’s weakness or clumsiness or greed, and this week will help you remember that you don’t need to. There’s another kind of power inside you, bright as the moon and totally, stunningly unshakeable.

