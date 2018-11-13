Photo: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs’s grunge collection for Perry Ellis (the one that famously got him fired) is probably the strongest fashion memory from my youth. As a kid living in London, before the internet and social media, all I knew was that the fashion world was outraged by the clothes. But then slowly everything started to look exactly like that collection — Kate Moss in the beige dress with matching jacket, Christy Turlington in that incredible trench coat and beanie hat, Naomi Campbell in Doc Martens. (To be fair, I think this was the first and last time Naomi wore Doc Martens!)

Fast-forward 25 years. Marc Jacobs has rereleased the entire collection, and it feels just as relevant and fresh as it was back then. Except now I’m an adult in New York instead of a kid from London, and I can finally get my hands on the clothes I have thought about for all these years. If you, too, can’t wait to party like it’s 1993, scroll down for the best pieces and where to find them.

$395 at Marc Jacobs Yoke Cutout Knit Dress Available in sizes S to L. $395 at Marc Jacobs Buy

$495 at Marc Jacobs Plaid Strap Midi Dress Available in sizes 00 to 10. $495 at Marc Jacobs Buy

$795 at Marc Jacobs Contrast Stitching Trench Coat Available in sizes 0 to 8. $795 at Marc Jacobs Buy

