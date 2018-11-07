We Need A Manhunt For The Hot Duck

The Hot Duck! Photo: Philippe Clément/UIG via Getty Images

Nothing good can last, apparently. The hot Mandarin Duck in Central Park (not the one in Canada), who is also the most eligible bachelor in New York City, is missing, according to Twitter. The Hot Duck arrived in New York City in early October, and since then he’s become a local celebrity. Thousands of people have come to Central Park to take his photo and revel in his beauty. Until yesterday, that is, when bird watchers couldn’t find him at any of his usual haunts.

“He was not reported yesterday, and we checked the likely spots late day,” tweeted the Manhattan Bird Alert Twitter account. “If you see him, let us know! He likely still is in Central Park, but he has been known to fly to the Hudson River 79th-Street Boat Basin.”

Where is our MANDARIN DUCK? He was not reported yesterday, and we checked the likely spots late day. If you see him, let us know! He likely still is in Central Park, but he has been known to fly to the Hudson River 79th-Street Boat Basin 📷 @WinoBradNY pic.twitter.com/O04nJPT5pJ — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) November 7, 2018

Obviously, people are freaking out. We’re all left wondering: is the rare duck okay? Conclusions were jumped to. One Twitter user guessed that “some idiot is probably keeping it in their bathtub because it’s 2018 and we are not allowed to have anything nice.”

I hope it flew away, but some idiot is probably keeping it in their bathtub because it’s 2018 and we are not allowed to have anything nice. — Resist 🌳 Persist (@GiselleAlbrech2) November 7, 2018

The Parks Department told us all not to panic though. “We don’t know his exact location at this time,” the Parks Department said in a statement to CBS Local. “Almost all ducks migrate seasonally. While we’re happy to have had him visit our parks, it’s important to remember that at some point he may leave New York for warmer temperatures.”

So, okay yeah, maybe the hot bachelor duck left us for something better, warmer temperatures or a more appealing climate. But maybe also, it was kidnapped by some crazy fan who put the duck in its tiny New York City shower, and is only occasionally being sprinkled with tap water. Please, begin the manhunt right now. We need answers.