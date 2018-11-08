What’s Happening With Stacey Abrams’s Governor Race?

Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp. Photo: Shutterstock, Getty Images

Two days after the 2018 midterm elections, one high-profile race is still undecided: the Georgia governor race between Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams. Kemp is ever-so-slightly ahead with more than 50 percent of the vote, but Abrams refuses to concede, as not all absentee and provisional ballots have been counted. And over the past 36 hours, she’s been closing the gap. Under Georgia law, if no candidate gets a majority of the vote, the two top candidates must advance to a runoff election.

Meanwhile, Kemp has been acting as if he already won the race: On Thursday morning, he announced that he was setting up his transition team and stepping down as secretary of State, a position in which he faced accusations of racist voter suppression that civil-rights groups say helped him come out ahead in the gubernatorial race; in short, he oversaw the election as he ran in it. (On October 13, a coalition of advocacy groups sued Kemp after an AP report found that around 53,000 people, 70 percent of whom are black, had their voter registrations placed on hold in Kemp’s office.)

To help sort through all the conflicting information coming out of Georgia, here’s what we know.

Did Brian Kemp win?

Although Kemp is celebrating what he calls a “clear and convincing victory,” he has not yet won the race. As of Thursday morning, the AP reported that Kemp has 50.3 percent of the vote to Abrams’s 48.7 percent. However, the state is still counting absentee and provisional ballots, which Abrams believes will go toward her. And, if Kemp does not have 50 percent plus one vote, he cannot legally win the election.

(Ted Metz, the Libertarian candidate, has less than 1 percent.)

What is Abrams saying?

Abrams refuses to concede until every vote is counted. As she has repeatedly said, “This race is not over.”

Make no mistake: This race is not over.



As we have done since day one, my team will continue to work around the clock to make sure that every ballot is counted—because voting is the bedrock and lifeblood of our democracy.



Let's get it done: https://t.co/N2q2Sr4RyY #gapol — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 7, 2018

She’s also encouraging people who sent in provisional ballots to call her provisional ballot chase program, Voter Protection Hotline, at 1-888-730-5816 to ensure their vote was counted.

In a race this close, one vote could be the difference between a loss, a runoff, or a victory. If you voted on a provisional (paper) ballot, you need to make sure your vote was counted. Call Voter Protection immediately: 1-888-730-5816. #gapol pic.twitter.com/Kcb2lQycoE — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 7, 2018

Abrams’s team is also accusing Kemp of disenfranchising voters in various ways by “prematurely” declaring himself the victor.

Why is @BrianKempGA disenfranchising many voters who filled emergency ballots due to the 16-year old machines he kept in place before prematurely declaring himself the victor? #gapol — Team Abrams -CALL VOTER PROTECTION 1 888 730 5816 (@teamabrams) November 8, 2018

Why is @GovernorDeal disenfranchising Dougherty County voters by not allowing the county additional time to process ballots following Hurricane Michael? #gapol — Team Abrams -CALL VOTER PROTECTION 1 888 730 5816 (@teamabrams) November 8, 2018

Why is @BrianKempGA disenfranchising voters who were given provisional ballots because their names were mistakenly left off the rolls before prematurely declaring himself the victor? #gapol — Team Abrams -CALL VOTER PROTECTION 1 888 730 5816 (@teamabrams) November 8, 2018

Will there be a runoff in Georgia?

Given the closeness of the race, it’s possible; that’s certainly what Abrams’s team wants. Per Georgia TV station WRBL, Abrams’s teams says she needs an additional 25,632 votes to push the race into a runoff; or, if she gets an additional 23,7833 votes, she’s in the recount threshold. Furthermore, Abrams’s campaign “believes these 25,000 ballots are in predominantly Democratic areas.”

Kemp’s office, meanwhile, says there are roughly 25,000 outstanding provisional and absentee ballots. He claims that “the votes are not there for her,” and that he “won the race.”

What’s next?

Now, the country waits for all the provisional and absentee ballots to be counted; however, it’s unclear when that will be completed.

On Thursday morning, following Kemp’s announcement that he was stepping down from secretary of State, Abrams campaign members Allegra Lawrence-Hardy and Lauren Groh-Wargo announced that Abrams was still not conceding.

Abrams campaign chairman Allegra Lawrence-Hardy starts press conference off backed by the Abrams litigation team. Abrams doesn’t appear to be here. pic.twitter.com/vLpjeD7tSq — Tia Mitchell (@TIAreports) November 8, 2018

Abrams campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo says counties are still reporting early voting results and counting absentee ballots. This is definitely not a presser about any concession. pic.twitter.com/si1Qhz39gy — Tia Mitchell (@TIAreports) November 8, 2018