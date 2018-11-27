winter weddings 2019

The Coolest Winter Wedding Invites Come in Shades of Tumeric

Venamour: Bespoke invitation suite, from $6,000 for a suite of 100, at venamour.com. Photo: Mackenzie Stroh
Niamh Langton: “Winter Blooms,” from $950 for a suite of 100, at niamhlangton.com. Photo: Mackenzie Stroh
Poison Ivy Designs: “Painted With That Autumn Kind of Love,” from $1,275 for a suite of 100, at poisonivydesigns.net. Photo: Mackenzie Stroh
Greenwich Letterpress: “Goldfields,” from $845 for a suite of 100, at greenwichletterpress.com Photo: Mackenzie Stroh
Pineapple Street Designs: “Sunset Paisley,” from $1,500 for a suite of 100, at pineapplestreetdesigns.com Photo: Mackenzie Stroh
Artifact Uprising: “Colorblock,” from $650 for a suite of 100, at artifactuprising.com Photo: Mackenzie Stroh

*This article appears in the winter 2019 issue of New York Weddings.

