winter weddings 2019 1:00 P.M. The Coolest Winter Wedding Invites Come in Shades of Tumeric By Hannah Howard Venamour: Bespoke invitation suite, from $6,000 for a suite of 100, at venamour.com. Photo: Mackenzie Stroh Niamh Langton: "Winter Blooms," from $950 for a suite of 100, at niamhlangton.com. Photo: Mackenzie Stroh Poison Ivy Designs: "Painted With That Autumn Kind of Love," from $1,275 for a suite of 100, at poisonivydesigns.net. Photo: Mackenzie Stroh Greenwich Letterpress: "Goldfields," from $845 for a suite of 100, at greenwichletterpress.com. Photo: Mackenzie Stroh Pineapple Street Designs: "Sunset Paisley," from $1,500 for a suite of 100, at pineapplestreetdesigns.com. Photo: Mackenzie Stroh Artifact Uprising: "Colorblock," from $650 for a suite of 100, at artifactuprising.com. Photo: Mackenzie Stroh *This article appears in the winter 2019 issue of New York Weddings.