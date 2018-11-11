Strawberries, hopefully with no needles. Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

In a case that is competing for “weirdest crime,” a 50-year-old woman in Australia was taken into police custody in relation to nearly 100 instances of needles found in strawberries in grocery stores across the country. Australian media called the crime the “strawberry contamination crisis.” According to CNN, the needles were found in strawberries in six different brands in different states across Australia.

BREAKING: Police have arrested a woman over the strawberry contamination crisis. #7News pic.twitter.com/bJw62Fy1b3 — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) November 11, 2018

Queensland police announced the arrest on their Twitter page Sunday morning, sharing that the suspected culprit was captured “following a complex investigation into the alleged contamination of strawberries in Queensland in September.”

The Queensland Police Service has arrested a woman following a complex investigation into the alleged contamination of strawberries in Queensland in September. More details: https://t.co/QKK2mDOlPK pic.twitter.com/X3Me55m4qH — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) November 11, 2018

The needles in the strawberries understandably caused a great panic in Australia. According to Jezebel, one man had to be hospitalized after eating one of the needled fruits, and Woolworth’s, an Australian store, stopped selling needles entirely. According to CNN, there were even reports of copycats, leaving needles in other fruits, like mangos and bananas.

Strawberries are a huge industry for Australia, and the needle scandal caused some countries to suspend their importing of strawberries. It took several weeks of “extensive investigation” from a police task force and interagency cooperation to find the woman they suspect is responsible. On September 12, the Australian government offered a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about the needles.

“Whoever is behind this is not just putting families at risk across Queensland and the rest of Australia — they are putting an entire industry at risk,” Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in a statement at the time. “I would urge anyone with information that may be relevant to this incident in any way to contact police as soon as possible.”

According to Australia’s Canberra Times, the woman will be charged with seven counts of food contamination, a charge that carries a 10-to-15 year sentence in the country.

Breaking: A woman accused of starting the strawberry contamination crisis has arrived at the Brisbane watch house more details soon @PaulaD7news @7NewsBrisbane @7NewsSydney @7NewsMelbourne . #7news pic.twitter.com/wLW35hP1j1 — Jess Mumme (@JessMumme) November 11, 2018

Hopefully, the strawberries in Australia are safe now.