Crocodile Bags Are About to Be Everywhere

Slowly but surely, crocodiles have crept into the zeitgeist. Every new bag I see is embossed in the squarish, lizard-y pattern of croc skin. (Fans of Lyle will be relieved to know that most are not made from actual crocodiles.) The effect is very ladies-who-lunch, which makes it fun to wear with deliberately un-stuffy outfits. And not only is the pattern pretty, but it’s practical, since it hides stains and scratches better than plain leather. Shop 12 of our favorite new crocodile bags below.

The Instagram Bait

$395 at Net-a-Porter Staud Alice Croc-effect Leather Tote If you want to become a handbag influencer, you better just give your bank account over to Staud. They have a handful of really cute croc bags, but we like this one for the swamp-green color and the unique shape. $395 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Designer Dupe

$48 at Nordstrom Topshop Demi Faux Leather Shoulder Bag The shape of this bag looks very high-end, but it’s under $50. $48 at Nordstrom Buy

The Going-Out Bag

$23 at Mango Croc-Effect Mini Bag $23 (was $40, now 43% off) The gold details feel fancy but the price is very, very good. $23 at Mango Buy

The Vegan Bag

$455 at Net-a-Poter Nanushka Izabel Croc-effect Leather Shoulder Bag If you object to wearing any kind of animal leather — reptile or otherwise — Nanushka is a good place to look. This one would make a nice work bag. $455 at Net-a-Poter Buy

The Pastel Option

$36 at Mango Croc-Effect Tote Bag $36 (was $60, now 40% off) Not only is this bag a fabulous shade of blue, but it also has a drawstring interior, a cross-body strap, and handles, making it highly versatile. $36 at Mango Buy

The One That’s Driving the Economy

$79 at & Other Stories Crocodile Embossed Leather Belt Bag Fanny packs accounted for 25 percent of the accessory economy’s growth this year. If you’re holding out because your style is more put together than Jonah Hill’s, try this lady-like option. $79 at & Other Stories Buy

The Intellectual One

$255 at Brahmin Claire Melbourne This reminds me of what an old-timey doctor would use on house calls. Just miniature. $255 at Brahmin Buy

If You Like a Bag That Looks Like a Present

$378 at Shopbop Trademark Dorthea Box Bag It’s so rare that bags come in perfect little leather-and-suede cubes. Coupled with the drawstring pouch in the center, it looks like a little wrapped present. How can you resist? $378 at Shopbop Buy

The Pop of Color

$560 at Matches Fashion Wandler Anna Crocodile-Effect Leather Belt Bag Double the trend; double the fun. $560 at Matches Fashion Buy

The Mini Bag

$457 at Browns By Far White Mini Leather Mock Croc Cross Body Bag A tiny white bag with a top-handle may make you feel like a delicate dainty flower. $457 at Browns Buy

The Pretty Pouch

$535 at Net-a-Porter Rejina Pyo Rita Croc-Effect Leather Bucket Bag A bag that’s at once structured and slouchy, ladylike and relaxed. $535 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Sculptural Bag

$500 at Shopbop Complet Valery Mini Satchel For the fashion maverick who loves a twist on a trend. $500 at Shopbop Buy

