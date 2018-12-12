Crocodile Bags Are About to Be Everywhere

now trending

Crocodile-Looking Bags Are About to Be Everywhere

By
Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

Slowly but surely, crocodiles have crept into the zeitgeist. Every new bag I see is embossed in the squarish, lizard-y pattern of croc skin. (Fans of Lyle will be relieved to know that most are not made from actual crocodiles.) The effect is very ladies-who-lunch, which makes it fun to wear with deliberately un-stuffy outfits. And not only is the pattern pretty, but it’s practical, since it hides stains and scratches better than plain leather. Shop 12 of our favorite new crocodile bags below.

The Instagram Bait

Staud Alice Croc-effect Leather Tote
Staud Alice Croc-effect Leather Tote
$395 at Net-a-Porter

If you want to become a handbag influencer, you better just give your bank account over to Staud. They have a handful of really cute croc bags, but we like this one for the swamp-green color and the unique shape.

$395 at Net-a-Porter
Buy

The Designer Dupe

Topshop Demi Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
Topshop Demi Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
$48 at Nordstrom

The shape of this bag looks very high-end, but it’s under $50.

$48 at Nordstrom
Buy

The Going-Out Bag

Croc-Effect Mini Bag
Croc-Effect Mini Bag
$23 at Mango
$23 (was $40, now 43% off)

The gold details feel fancy but the price is very, very good.

$23 at Mango
Buy

The Vegan Bag

Nanushka Izabel Croc-effect Leather Shoulder Bag
Nanushka Izabel Croc-effect Leather Shoulder Bag
$455 at Net-a-Poter

If you object to wearing any kind of animal leather — reptile or otherwise — Nanushka is a good place to look. This one would make a nice work bag.

$455 at Net-a-Poter
Buy

The Pastel Option

Croc-Effect Tote Bag
Croc-Effect Tote Bag
$36 at Mango
$36 (was $60, now 40% off)

Not only is this bag a fabulous shade of blue, but it also has a drawstring interior, a cross-body strap, and handles, making it highly versatile.

$36 at Mango
Buy

The One That’s Driving the Economy

Crocodile Embossed Leather Belt Bag
Crocodile Embossed Leather Belt Bag
$79 at & Other Stories

Fanny packs accounted for 25 percent of the accessory economy’s growth this year. If you’re holding out because your style is more put together than Jonah Hill’s, try this lady-like option.

$79 at & Other Stories
Buy

The Intellectual One

Claire Melbourne
Claire Melbourne
$255 at Brahmin

This reminds me of what an old-timey doctor would use on house calls. Just miniature.

$255 at Brahmin
Buy

If You Like a Bag That Looks Like a Present

Trademark Dorthea Box Bag
Trademark Dorthea Box Bag
$378 at Shopbop

It’s so rare that bags come in perfect little leather-and-suede cubes. Coupled with the drawstring pouch in the center, it looks like a little wrapped present. How can you resist?

$378 at Shopbop
Buy

The Pop of Color

Wandler Anna Crocodile-Effect Leather Belt Bag
Wandler Anna Crocodile-Effect Leather Belt Bag
$560 at Matches Fashion

Double the trend; double the fun.

$560 at Matches Fashion
Buy

The Mini Bag

By Far White Mini Leather Mock Croc Cross Body Bag
By Far White Mini Leather Mock Croc Cross Body Bag
$457 at Browns

A tiny white bag with a top-handle may make you feel like a delicate dainty flower.

$457 at Browns
Buy

The Pretty Pouch

Rejina Pyo Rita Croc-Effect Leather Bucket Bag
Rejina Pyo Rita Croc-Effect Leather Bucket Bag
$535 at Net-a-Porter

A bag that’s at once structured and slouchy, ladylike and relaxed.

$535 at Net-a-Porter
Buy

The Sculptural Bag

Complet Valery Mini Satchel
Complet Valery Mini Satchel
$500 at Shopbop

For the fashion maverick who loves a twist on a trend.

$500 at Shopbop
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Crocodile Bags Are About to Be Everywhere