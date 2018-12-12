Crocodile Bags Are About to Be Everywhere

Slowly but surely, crocodiles have crept into the zeitgeist. Every new bag I see is embossed in the squarish, lizard-y pattern of croc skin. (Fans of Lyle will be relieved to know that most are not made from actual crocodiles.) The effect is very ladies-who-lunch, which makes it fun to wear with deliberately un-stuffy outfits. And not only is the pattern pretty, but it’s practical, since it hides stains and scratches better than plain leather. Shop 12 of our favorite new crocodile bags below.
The Instagram Bait
Staud Alice Croc-effect Leather Tote
$395
at Net-a-Porter
If you want to become a handbag influencer, you better just give your bank account over to Staud. They have a handful of really cute croc bags, but we like this one for the swamp-green color and the unique shape.