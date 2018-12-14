i love the holidays!!!!!

The Best Over-the-Top Fashion Gifts This Year

Photo: Photo Illustration by Stevie Remsberg/Photo Courtesy of the Retailers

Thanks to Instagram, it’s never been easier to identify which designer items are most desirable — the ones that show up on the most influencers, of course. Below, we’ve pulled together a guide to the flashiest, stuntiest, most over-the-top luxurious pieces of the season, from a fluorescent Prada bucket hat to a bag so sexy, it might make you lose your head.

The Trendy Hat

Technical Fabric Cap
Technical Fabric Cap
$340 at Prada

Prada’s ’90s-inspired sportswear collection Linea Rossa made a splashy comeback this past fall. Coupled with the return of the bucket hat, you have a match made in neon heaven.

$340 at Prada
Buy

The Flashy Coat

Hourglass Double Breasted Coat
Hourglass Double Breasted Coat
$3,400 at Balenciaga

It’s Cardi B–approved. Extra points if you get the matching boots, too.
Available in sizes FR 36–FR 40.

$3,400 at Balenciaga
Buy

The Luxurious Dad Sneaker

LV Archlight Sneaker
LV Archlight Sneaker
$1,090 at Louis Vuitton

The Archlights sold out almost immediately when they dropped and have a reputation for being ultra-comfy.

$1,090 at Louis Vuitton
Buy

The Statement T-Shirt

Gucci Print T-Shirt
Gucci Print T-Shirt
$980 at Gucci

For when a Hot Duck tee won’t do, there’s always Gucci and rhinestones.
Available in sizes XXS–M.

$980 at Gucci
Buy

The Cowboy Boots

Silver Leather Ankle Boots
Silver Leather Ankle Boots
$1,190 at Fendi

With a low heel and shiny silver leather, these Fendi boots are surprisingly easy to walk in and look extremely cool.

$1,190 at Fendi
Buy

The Cool Earrings

Marbled Resin Gold-Plated Drop Earrings
Marbled Resin Gold-Plated Drop Earrings
$530 at Burberry

Yes, the check pattern will always be iconic, but if you want something more subtle, these dangly earrings are pretty stunning too.

$530 at Burberry
Buy

The Cover Girl Dress

Deconstructed Mini Shirt Dress
Deconstructed Mini Shirt Dress
$1,974 at Alexander McQueen
$1,974 (was $3,290, now 40% off)

As seen on Greta Lee, our December cover star, this plaid Alexander McQueen dress is a stylish upgrade to your standard striped shirtdress.
Available in sizes IT 40–IT 42.

$1,974 at Alexander McQueen
Buy

The Wildly Sexy Bag

Medium Triomphe Bag in Shiny Calfskin
Medium Triomphe Bag in Shiny Calfskin
$3,850 at Celine

The Celine triomphe is so good, our editor-in-chief wrote a one-act-play about it.

$3,850 at Celine
Buy

The Baller Necklace

Tiffany Hardwear Graduated Link Necklace
Tiffany Hardwear Graduated Link Necklace
$10,000 at Tiffany & Co.

Want to remind everyone that you’re fancy? Casually wearing a 10k chain around your neck is one way to do it.

$10,000 at Tiffany & Co.
Buy

The Parisian Top

Jacquemus Saabi Cowl-Neck Satin Blouse
Jacquemus Saabi Cowl-Neck Satin Blouse
$680 at Matches Fashion

French designer Jacquemus is beloved by fashion girls and celebs alike for his slinky designs, like this cowl-neck blouse that’s straight from the runway.

$680 at Matches Fashion
Buy

The Grungy Boots

1017 Alyx 9SM Black Tank Boots
1017 Alyx 9SM Black Tank Boots
$1,395 at SSENSE

These shoes are perfect for the grunge revival — just remember to wrap the extra long straps around your ankles.

$1,395 at SSENSE
Buy

The Matrix Pants

Selena Mid-Rise Cropped Boot Cut In Stretch Patent Black Leather
Selena Mid-Rise Cropped Boot Cut In Stretch Patent Black Leather
$998 at J Brand

Shiny leather jeans are very Neo. J Brand’s version are super-stretchy, flattering, and comfortable even after a big meal.
Available in sizes 23–32.

$998 at J Brand
Buy

The Slithery Trousers

Miaou Beatrice Snake Print Trousers
Miaou Beatrice Snake Print Trousers
$163 at Farfetch
$163 (was $325, now 50% off)

If you’re over leopard, snakeskin is the new new.
Available in sizes 24–29.

$163 at Farfetch
Buy

The Glitter Earrings

Alessandra Rich Crystal-Embellished Chain Drop Earrings
Alessandra Rich Crystal-Embellished Chain Drop Earrings
$495 at Matches Fashion

These aren’t for the meek — the cascades of rhinestones go all the way down to your shoulders.

$495 at Matches Fashion
Buy

