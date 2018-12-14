The Best Over-the-Top Fashion Gifts This Year

A week dedicated to holiday excess. Photo: Photo Illustration by Stevie Remsberg/Photo Courtesy of the Retailers

Thanks to Instagram, it’s never been easier to identify which designer items are most desirable — the ones that show up on the most influencers, of course. Below, we’ve pulled together a guide to the flashiest, stuntiest, most over-the-top luxurious pieces of the season, from a fluorescent Prada bucket hat to a bag so sexy, it might make you lose your head.

The Trendy Hat

$340 at Prada Technical Fabric Cap Prada’s ’90s-inspired sportswear collection Linea Rossa made a splashy comeback this past fall. Coupled with the return of the bucket hat, you have a match made in neon heaven. $340 at Prada Buy

The Flashy Coat

$3,400 at Balenciaga Hourglass Double Breasted Coat It’s Cardi B–approved. Extra points if you get the matching boots, too.

Available in sizes FR 36–FR 40. $3,400 at Balenciaga Buy

The Luxurious Dad Sneaker

$1,090 at Louis Vuitton LV Archlight Sneaker The Archlights sold out almost immediately when they dropped and have a reputation for being ultra-comfy. $1,090 at Louis Vuitton Buy

The Statement T-Shirt

The Cowboy Boots

$1,190 at Fendi Silver Leather Ankle Boots With a low heel and shiny silver leather, these Fendi boots are surprisingly easy to walk in and look extremely cool. $1,190 at Fendi Buy

The Cool Earrings

$530 at Burberry Marbled Resin Gold-Plated Drop Earrings Yes, the check pattern will always be iconic, but if you want something more subtle, these dangly earrings are pretty stunning too. $530 at Burberry Buy

The Cover Girl Dress

$1,974 at Alexander McQueen Deconstructed Mini Shirt Dress $1,974 (was $3,290, now 40% off) As seen on Greta Lee, our December cover star, this plaid Alexander McQueen dress is a stylish upgrade to your standard striped shirtdress.

Available in sizes IT 40–IT 42. $1,974 at Alexander McQueen Buy

The Wildly Sexy Bag

The Baller Necklace

$10,000 at Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Hardwear Graduated Link Necklace Want to remind everyone that you’re fancy? Casually wearing a 10k chain around your neck is one way to do it. $10,000 at Tiffany & Co. Buy

The Parisian Top

$680 at Matches Fashion Jacquemus Saabi Cowl-Neck Satin Blouse French designer Jacquemus is beloved by fashion girls and celebs alike for his slinky designs, like this cowl-neck blouse that’s straight from the runway. $680 at Matches Fashion Buy

The Grungy Boots

$1,395 at SSENSE 1017 Alyx 9SM Black Tank Boots These shoes are perfect for the grunge revival — just remember to wrap the extra long straps around your ankles. $1,395 at SSENSE Buy

The Matrix Pants

$998 at J Brand Selena Mid-Rise Cropped Boot Cut In Stretch Patent Black Leather Shiny leather jeans are very Neo. J Brand’s version are super-stretchy, flattering, and comfortable even after a big meal.

Available in sizes 23–32. $998 at J Brand Buy

The Slithery Trousers

$163 at Farfetch Miaou Beatrice Snake Print Trousers $163 (was $325, now 50% off) If you’re over leopard, snakeskin is the new new.

Available in sizes 24–29. $163 at Farfetch Buy

The Glitter Earrings

$495 at Matches Fashion Alessandra Rich Crystal-Embellished Chain Drop Earrings These aren’t for the meek — the cascades of rhinestones go all the way down to your shoulders. $495 at Matches Fashion Buy

