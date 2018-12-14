The Best Over-the-Top Fashion Gifts This Year

Photo: Photo Illustration by Stevie Remsberg/Photo Courtesy of the Retailers
Thanks to Instagram, it’s never been easier to identify which designer items are most desirable — the ones that show up on the most influencers, of course. Below, we’ve pulled together a guide to the flashiest, stuntiest, most over-the-top luxurious pieces of the season, from a fluorescent Prada bucket hat to a bag so sexy, it might make you lose your head.
Technical Fabric Cap
$340
at Prada
Prada’s ’90s-inspired sportswear collection Linea Rossa made a splashy comeback this past fall. Coupled with the return of the bucket hat, you have a match made in neon heaven.
Hourglass Double Breasted Coat
$3,400
at Balenciaga
It’s Cardi B–approved. Extra points if you get the matching boots, too.
Available in sizes FR 36–FR 40.
LV Archlight Sneaker
$1,090
at Louis Vuitton
The Archlights sold out almost immediately when they dropped and have a reputation for being ultra-comfy.
Gucci Print T-Shirt
$980
at Gucci
For when a Hot Duck tee won’t do, there’s always Gucci and rhinestones.
Available in sizes XXS–M.
Silver Leather Ankle Boots
$1,190
at Fendi
With a low heel and shiny silver leather, these Fendi boots are surprisingly easy to walk in and look extremely cool.
Marbled Resin Gold-Plated Drop Earrings
$530
at Burberry
Yes, the check pattern will always be iconic, but if you want something more subtle, these dangly earrings are pretty stunning too.
Deconstructed Mini Shirt Dress
$1,974
at Alexander McQueen
As seen on Greta Lee, our December cover star, this plaid Alexander McQueen dress is a stylish upgrade to your standard striped shirtdress.
Available in sizes IT 40–IT 42.
Medium Triomphe Bag in Shiny Calfskin
$3,850
at Celine
Tiffany Hardwear Graduated Link Necklace
$10,000
at Tiffany & Co.
Want to remind everyone that you’re fancy? Casually wearing a 10k chain around your neck is one way to do it.
Jacquemus Saabi Cowl-Neck Satin Blouse
$680
at Matches Fashion
French designer Jacquemus is beloved by fashion girls and celebs alike for his slinky designs, like this cowl-neck blouse that’s straight from the runway.
1017 Alyx 9SM Black Tank Boots
$1,395
at SSENSE
These shoes are perfect for the grunge revival — just remember to wrap the extra long straps around your ankles.
Selena Mid-Rise Cropped Boot Cut In Stretch Patent Black Leather
$998
at J Brand
Shiny leather jeans are very Neo. J Brand’s version are super-stretchy, flattering, and comfortable even after a big meal.
Available in sizes 23–32.
Miaou Beatrice Snake Print Trousers
$163
at Farfetch
If you’re over leopard, snakeskin is the new new.
Available in sizes 24–29.
Alessandra Rich Crystal-Embellished Chain Drop Earrings
$495
at Matches Fashion
These aren’t for the meek — the cascades of rhinestones go all the way down to your shoulders.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.