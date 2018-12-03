This Brand Would Like You to Take a Vacation

By Dario. Photo: Courtesy of 3.1 Phillip Lim

“Thank you for your email. I am currently out of office and will respond to your request when I return.” Is there a sweeter phrase to type in corporate America? If you’re not already setting your holiday OOO, you’re probably fantasizing about it. To aid in your daydreams, here is the newest campaign from 3.1 Phillip Lim: Take Time Off.

The photo series features the work of seven independent photographers/videographers who the brand has asked to make a wanderlust-themed series. The seven include Viviane Sassen (a brand favorite who shot all the previous ad campaigns), Bibi Borthwick and Renell Medrano. Photographer Dario explained to the Cut that taking time off represents freedom. “All at once, it’s a command that places power and agency in the hands of the individual, and in so doing, creates space for a life full of potentialities. It’s a call to rest. A call to be curious. A call to explore.” See the playful results below.

By Bibi BorthwickBy DarioBy Drew Vickers Courtesy of 3.1 Phillip Lim. By Bibi BorthwickBy Drew VickersBy Dario Courtesy of 3.1 Phillip Lim.