F i r s t L o o k

In January, Pearl River Mart will open a tightly edited outpost of its iconic emporium in the Museum of Chinese in America (215 Centre St.).

Illustration: Jason Lee/Courtesy of the vendors

1. Jewelry: Pieces by Chinese-American brands like Pixiu, which makes modern earrings (from $45) and necklaces ($65) based on the ancient Chinese lucky coin, a symbol meant to attract wealth and prosperity.

2. Cultural wall: Shelves filled with historically significant figurines, like a gold lucky-cat bank ($8), resin Buddhas ($32), and three-legged bronze money toads ($10).

3. Stationery: Paper goods from Wonton in a Million, which makes notebooks (from $9) decorated with dumplings and egg tarts.

4. Seasonal goods: An area dedicated to the Lunar New Year — the Year of the Pig, more specifically — with all manner of swine, like a ceramic golden piggy bank ($5).

5. Books: Chinese-American–centric books like The Woman Warrior, by Maxine Hong Kingston ($15), and The New Chinatown, by Peter Kwong ($17).

6. Snacks: A table filled with classic Chinese bites and confections, like White Rabbit milk candy and haw flakes.