Guess How Much Amal Clooney’s Royal Wedding Dress Costs

Amal and George Clooney. Photo: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have been months ago, but we’re still thinking about every moment of it, including what each one of their 600-something guests wore.

Cara Delevigne’s toothpick is still at large, but we now know exactly where and how to get our hands on Amal Clooney’s yellow dress. Designed by Stella McCartney — who also fashioned a stunning halter-neck reception gown for the Duchess of Sussex — Clooney’s bright ensemble is finally available for purchase at Matches Fashion. The price of this royally approved garment? Oh, just $1,995 dollars.

The “Amal tie-back crepe dress,” as it’s so aptly named, is almost sold out at the moment. So clearly, some people think it’s worth the price. And it probably is. Clooney out-shined most others in attendance (though her hat had some stiff competition.) The look also generated a handful of memes comparing it to the one worn by Madeline, the French cartoon character. Lucky for us plebes, we can now also steal the spotlight at our next formal event.

If you can’t get your hands on Amal Clooney’s dress, don’t fret. You can still make an appointment at Stella McCartney to look just like the bride. Long live the Royal Wedding!

