Andy Cohen Is Expecting His First Baby Via Surrogate

Andy Cohen. Photo: 2017 Getty Images

On Thursday night, Andy Cohen took a momentary break from all the drama on Watch What Happens Live to share some wonderful personal news: he is expecting his first child via surrogate in about six weeks!

Cohen made the announcement in the most Bravo way possible — in front of Real Housewives Vicki Gunvalson, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Kyle Richards, and Teresa Giudice. The Bravo king wrapped up the final WWHL broadcast of 2018, which featured the OG cast members, by revealing the exciting news.

“I am so full of gratitude,” he started. “Tonight I want to share a little personal news of my own.”

“I’ve always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life,” Cohen continued, per E! “I over-share and I expect everyone around me to do the same. And tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time, I’m going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future.”

He added, “Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something I’ve wanted in my heart for my entire life, and though it has taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be my most rewarding chapter yet.”

All our congrats to Cohen on this wonderful news!