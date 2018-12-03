Lingerie Ads That Are Actually Playful and Fun

Photo: Anita Bitton

Thirsting for a pared-down, less flashy approach to selling lingerie? Check out Araks’s latest photo book series, Lingerie on Film takes a step further into non-flashy territory. Eleven women — including the Cut’s Stella Bugbee — photographed the sleepwear and underwear on a roll of film, which gives it a grainy Sofia Coppola vibe (which is fitting since Araks makes a famous cameo in the opening scene of Lost in Translation.)

The resulting photos, shot by fashion-world insiders including creative director Ruba Abu-Nimah, chef Laila Gohar, and casting director Anita Bitton, are personal and playful. They’re simple, like what you’d snap on a disposable camera while on vacation in 1995 (or 2018, depending on how hipster you are). See the intimate scenes below.

Clockwise from top left: Photo: Georgia Hilmer Photo: Laila Gohar Photo: Maayan Zilberman Photo: Laura Jackson Clockwise from top left: Photo: Georgia Hilmer Photo: Laila Gohar Photo: Maayan Zilberman Photo: Laura Jackson

Clockwise from top left: Photo: Pamela Love Photo: Reese Blutstein Photo: Sara Cwynar Photo: Ruba Abu-Nimah Clockwise from top left: Photo: Pamela Love Photo: Reese Blutstein Photo: Sara Cwynar Photo: Ruba Abu-Nimah