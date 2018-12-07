Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard

As we go into 2019, Ariana Grande is setting an example for us all and making plans to show herself some much-deserved love.

Last night, during her speech accepting the Billboard Woman of the Year award — presented by Patti LaBelle, no less — she called 2018 “one of the best years of my career and the worst of my life,” and reflected on her resolutions for next year.

“I look forward to hopefully learning to give some of the love and forgiveness that I’ve given away so frivolously and easily to men in the past to myself this year,” she said. “I have everything I’ve ever dreamt of having, and as of late I’ve discovered that it’s the things I’ve always had and the people I’ve always had that still make me the happiest.”

In other words, after a whirlwind year and a breakup with Pete Davidson, she’s met someone else, they’re having better discussions, and her name is Ari.

(Grande also said that she has “no idea what the fuck I’m doing” as far as her personal life goes, so if you’re in the same boat, don’t feel too bad.)

“I just want to say, if you’re someone out there who has no idea what this next chapter’s gonna bring, you’re not alone in that,” Grande said while fighting back tears. “Ew, I’m not gonna cry that’s really stupid. I’m really looking forward to embracing whatever happens; whatever comes my way.”

Let that be your energy heading into the new year.