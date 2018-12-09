F i r s t L o o k

On December 10, Showfields, a four-story space where digitally native brands can pop up, will open its wellness-centric first floor (11 Bond St.).

Illustration: Jason Lee/Courtesy of the vendors

1. Nuria: The brand-new skin-care line will have samples of its products, like its Replenishing serum, made with flower oil and squalane ($43).

2. Gravity: A comfy seat where you can test Gravity’s 15-, 20-, and 25-pound weighted blankets ($249).

3. Boll & Branch: The bedding-and-home company will let you try out its mattress (from $2,500), loomed in North Carolina.

4. CityRow: Visitors can test the rowing-workout class’s water-based rowing machine ($1,395).

5. Quip: A functioning sink where you can try the start-up’s sonic-vibration toothbrush (from $25).

6. It’s By U: A bar where you can create your own floral arrangements using the start-up’s kits (from $20).