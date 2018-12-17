10 Beauty Gifts for Your Astrology-Obsessed Friend

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

‘Tis the season! Well, technically, it’s Sagittarius season, but that doesn’t mean that they’re the only ones who can have fun. There are a lot of ways you can celebrate your friend who is always asking everyone what time of day they were born.

This list can be a jumping-off point to connect with the astrology-obsessed in your life. Whether they’re a lifelong devotee to studying the cosmos, or just have a really good horoscope app on their phone, these gifts will all bring a little more positive energy into their lives.

$14 at Ulta Zodiac Collection Nail Polish Sparkly nail polish is the nice touch to any holiday outfit. Each of the metallic Julep polishes in the Zodiac Collection have been chosen to “flatter each sign’s unique charm.” $14 at Ulta Buy

$26 at Sephora Astrology by Bite Amuse Bouche Lipstick Bite’s Amuse Bouche Lipstick is creamy, super smooth, and smells great, too. They have released limited-edition shades for each zodiac sign, like this bold orange-red, that is perfect for the fiery Scorpios in your life. $26 at Sephora Buy

$12 at Sephora Milk Makeup Astrology Tattoo Stamps You can use these markers to “stamp on” your sign as a temporary tattoo. These are meant to be used as a makeup product, but there’s nothing stopping you from stamping them on your holiday cards for a personalized touch. $12 at Sephora Buy

$20 at Spongellé Zodiac Body Wash Infused Buffer Each of these four buffers are infused with their own bodywash, so you can clean and exfoliate at the same time. Pictured here is the Lavender and Sea Salt option for earth signs, but there’s also Spiced Neroli for fire signs, Lotus Bloom for water signs, and Fresh Tuberose for air signs. $20 at Spongellé Buy

$40 at Zodica Perfumery Zodiac Perfume Gift Set Yes, there are fragrances available that have been specially formulated for each of the zodiac signs. If you want something elegant and understated as far as zodiac gifts are concerned, these perfumes are a great option. $40 at Zodica Perfumery Buy

$65 at Nova Nova Astrological Candle Another great option to subtly declare your zodiac leanings: these Nova candles. They’re grouped by element, so you can tap into the deeper cosmic connections between you and your fellow earth, air, fire, or water signs. Or, you can just light this candle and enjoy it. $65 at Nova Buy

$18 at ColourPop The Zodiac Pressed Powder Shadow Palette This palette from ColourPop offers a variety of richly pigmented shades, each one honoring a different sign, like metallic aqua for Pisces, sultry purple for Scorpio, and glittering gold for social butterfly Gemini. You could even combine your sun, moon, and rising sign shades into one very pigmented and personalized eye-shadow look. $18 at ColourPop Buy

$14 at Anthropologie Capri Blue Mini Zodiac Candle These little blue candles are perfect for your friend who is into her zodiac sign, but in an understated way. They have a citrus and sugar scent called “Volcano” that’s grounded with “exotic mountain greens.” $14 at Anthropologie Buy

$26 at Sephora Sugar Lip Treatment Astrologer Susan Miller partnered with Fresh to design the packaging for their best-selling Sugar Lip Treatments. Every Lip Treatment is accompanied by a limited-edition horoscope written by Miller and available on the Fresh website. $26 at Sephora Buy

$17 at Amazon Star Power: A Simple Guide to Astrology for the Modern Mystic This is the perfect gift on its own, or as an accompaniment to any of the gifts above. It walks through the basics of astrology and how you can interpret birth charts, and is ideal for anyone who is looking to delve further into their understanding of the cosmos. $17 at Amazon Buy $17 at Amazon Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.