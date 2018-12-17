Azealia Banks and Jack Dorsey. Photo: Getty Images

Elon Musk isn’t the only billionaire that Azealia Banks has had an, uh, bizarre run-in with. Apparently, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey may have once… mailed her his beard hair… because he wanted her to make an amulet that could protect him from ISIS.

Let’s back up! Dorsey’s and Banks’s relationship began with a series of exchanges in 2016. According to Banks’ tweets from the time, which have since been deleted, Dorsey said he would promote Banks’s mixtape Slay-Z, and in return Banks would promote his app Square and, of course, make him an amulet that would protect him from “evil doers,” specifically ISIS, who had recently threatened him.

Banks tweeted out the details of this alleged exchange at the time, according to Spin, writing “Jack Dorsey asked me to tweet about his cash app and in exchange he was supposed to tweet about my mixtape. he never did.”

“he also sent me his hair in an envelope because i was supposed to make him an amulet for protection,” she followed up. “i have 3 Strands of a billionaire’s hair. i should steal his luck.”

At the time, there wasn’t much to go on confirm Banks’s story. Representatives for both Square and Twitter simply sent back gifs in response. But, in a recent Vanity Fair report about some of Dorsey’s other behavior, the rumor resurfaced.

“Once, a source who worked with him told me Dorsey had sent a rapper his beard shavings to make him an amulet that would protect him from evildoers,” wrote reporter Nick Bolton – a detail that was spotted by Spin, which had initially reported on the fabled amulet.

There’s no telling if Dorsey ever received the amulet, but he definitely never tweeted out Banks’s mixtape. You think he would know better than to renege on a promise to someone powerful enough to protect him from ISIS!

