Barry Jenkins Really Loves Nancy Pelosi’s Coat

Photo: Getty Images, Shutterstock

After a, uh, tense meeting with President Trump and Chuck Schumer in the Oval Office yesterday, Nancy Pelosi stepped out in a striking red coat with sunglasses in tow. The photo quickly made the rounds on the internet, becoming an image seared onto the minds and mood boards of many — especially Barry Jenkins.

In immediate aftermath of the hellish meeting, in which Pelosi, Trump, and Schumer had discussed the funding of the border wall, Pelosi was hailed for remaining calm and refusing to back down even as Trump continually interrupted her; to many, the image of her emerging from the White House with a satisfied smile served as a fitting symbol of her composure.

Later that night, Jenkins retweeted a GIF of Pelosi putting her sunglasses on and walking away, writing, “Has anybody figured what coat this is she’s wearing? I waited to ask this question, let the seriousness of the situation be properly discussed but … That color is LEGIT and we need to know this”

The next morning, Pelosi’s coat was still weighing heavily on Jenkins’s mind, and he continued to wax poetic about it.

“What I love about this coat is what it says about the supposed impotence of fashion,” he tweeted. “From the asymmetrical front to the high collar, the strong yet unstrained shoulder and, of course, that COLOR — a deeply serene yet emphatic & ravishing color. This look kicks soooo much ass.”

In comparison, he said, whatever Trump might have been wearing was more like “the greasy wrapper on a Royal Castle Burger; the annoying cellophane on those cheap airline earbuds when you forget yours; a wet napkin.”

Can you tell why Jenkins’s work has been likened to poetry?

Meanwhile, he paid Pelosi the greatest honor by comparing her to Angela Basset in Waiting to Exhale: “Ms. Pelosi is shown in full, rhymed with Ms. Basset in WAITING 2 EXHALE. What she wore was so declarative it could not be erased.”

To conclude his thoughts, this coat is “diplomacy in motion.” And to conclude mine, Barry Jenkins’ Twitter account is the only good Twitter account.