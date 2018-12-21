Gift of the Day: A Sheer Tinted Balm

Photo: courtesy of the Retailer

To make sure that neither you nor any of your friends ever have to experience the terrible feeling of not having a chapstick within reach, give them fancy tinted balms from Olio e Osso. They can throw them in their purse, set on their dresser, or tuck into their desk drawer at work.

What sets this balm apart from many others is its oblong shape, which perfectly contours to your lips. You can also use it to dab a bit of color on your cheeks as well. The universally-flattering shades range from light pink “French Melon” to deep purple-brown “Currant” and bright red “Tea Rose.” Their packaging is minimal and pretty, and it’s a nice way to add a dose of flattering color to your daily lip-balm application(s).

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.