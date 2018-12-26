This Is What Christmas Looks Like When You’re Famous

A very Mariah Carey Christmas. Photo: mariahcarey/Instagram

Whether you open your presents on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning (or both!), once the wrapping paper is thrown out, and the gift receipts are located, you’ll probably take some time to scroll through the holiday Instagram stories of famouses and non-famouses alike. This year, our favorite celebrities donned formal wear, as well as matching flannel pajamas; some of them were relatively low key, while some were predictably extra. But who had the most lit Christmas?

From puppies to profane Goyard trunks, here are the celebrity Christmases that were much more luxurious than ours:

First and most importantly, we must discuss Kris Jenner’s customized Goyard luggage. A simple monogram is so 2018; proclaiming that you’re “rich as f*ck” is 2019 energy.

The momager travel guide. Photo: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Gabrielle Union, meanwhile, sipped rosé on a boat in Miami with Dwayne Wade. She rightfully called it a “mood.” It is also a vibe, and everything she deserves.

Henry Golding and Liv Lo turned their holiday walk into a potential advertisement for an outdoor apparel company I would absolutely buy things from.

Kylie Jenner had to dip early from Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Eve party — such are the demands of #momlife. (Wearing dresses that require help getting in and out of are, presumably, among the demands of #JennerLife.)

Stormi Webster runs this show. Photo: @kyliejenner/Instagram

What did Kim’s party look like, do you ask? It involved real snow (yes, in Calabasas!), a performance from John Legend, and a cameo by the Grinch. Khloé Kardashian took full advantage of twinkle lights, which served as a perfect Instagram installation.

The patron saint of Christmas (sorry, St. Nick) recreated the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” music video, just in time for the song to break a record on Spotify.

Rather than fight to get a family photo in which everyone’s eyes are open and they’re all looking in the same direction, Oprah opted for video. Now, as ever, you should be like Oprah.

Reese Witherspoon, however, managed to pull off a classic family photo.

So much happened in 2018 that you’d be forgiven for thinking the news of Drake’s baby happened several lifetimes ago. (It was only this past June that the rapper confirmed Adonis’s existence.) The one-year-old has been busy working on his own art, which daddy dearest dubbed “better than Picasso.”

The J-Rod household went all the way on matching Christmas pajamas. Even my sartorial hero Guadalupe Rodriguez joined in on the festivities.

Cardi B revealed that Offset gifted her not one, but four different Hermès bags, in addition to gifts from Cartier, Louboutin, and Chanel. (At what cost, however?) She later disclosed that the rapper used a shopping service that helped pick out the goods because he’s “new to this.”

And Martha Stewart put a couple of tiny jet-lagged travelers on blast. ‘Tis the season!

