The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Everybody is still fighting winter blues with tons of color. Risk-takers like model Flaviana Matata and show designer Angela Simmons showed up to the functions in showstopping red outfits, and stylist Tina Leung was playful in a head-to-toe pink ensemble. Yolanda Hadid sported a cool layered blue look at the launch of 7 Moncler Fragment Hiroshi Fujiwara. At the launch of the Vivienne Westwood and Burberry collaboration, Winnie Harlow did her own thing and opted for a sexy black dress. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Best Ruffles: Kiko Mizuhara
At the Coach pre-fall 2019 after-party in Shanghai.
Best Hat: Flaviana Matata
At the Burnett pre-fall 2019 presentation in New York.
Coolest Squad: A$AP Ferg, Marc Anthony, David Beckham, and Pharrell Williams
At the Adidas Originals x David Beckham x British Fashion Council “Here to Create” party at Cecconi’s in Miami.
Cutest Glasses: Chanel Iman
At Lencrafters’ holiday dinner at Casa Apicii in New York.
Best Layering: Yolanda Hadid
At the launch of 7 Moncler Fragment Hiroshi Fujiwara in Soho, New York.
Best Black Dress: Winnie Harlow
At the Vivienne Westwood x Burberry Collaboration Launch party hosted by Riccardo Tisci, Vivienne Westwood, and Andreas Kronthaler in London.
Best White Boots: Maryna Linchuk
At the FORWARD by Elyse Walker x Jonathan Simkhai dinner during Art Basel in Miami.
Best Sparkly Earrings: Petra Collins; Best NSFW Earrings: Carlotta Kohl
At the Bloomberg 50 Gala in New York.
Most Pink: Tina Leung
At the Hotel Vivier party hosted by Roger Vivier in New York.
Best Red Lips: Sahar Biniaz
At the What Goes Around Comes Around 25th anniversary bash at the Versace Mansion during Art Basel in Miami.
Best Feather Trim: Angela Simmons
At The Hole x Wilhemina x Lyft party at Nautilus, a SIXTY Hotel, during Art Basel in Miami.
Best Matching Sets: Jamie Chung and Diane Guerrero
At the “Create & Cultivate Vision” Summit inside the Home Depot designed Orange Lounge in Miami.
Best Crocodile Accents: Virgil Abloh; Best Leather Trench: Kendall Jenner
At an exclusive party celebrating Miuccia Prada hosted by Katie Grand and Jefferson Hack in London.