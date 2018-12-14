The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Jessica Bordner/Courtesy of Burberry/Shelley Simon/Astrid Schwartz/Getty Images

Everybody is still fighting winter blues with tons of color. Risk-takers like model Flaviana Matata and show designer Angela Simmons showed up to the functions in showstopping red outfits, and stylist Tina Leung was playful in a head-to-toe pink ensemble. Yolanda Hadid sported a cool layered blue look at the launch of 7 Moncler Fragment Hiroshi Fujiwara. At the launch of the Vivienne Westwood and Burberry collaboration, Winnie Harlow did her own thing and opted for a sexy black dress. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Ruffles: Kiko Mizuhara

Photo: Courtesy of Coach

At the Coach pre-fall 2019 after-party in Shanghai.

Best Hat: Flaviana Matata

Photo: Marc Sagliocco/Getty Images

At the Burnett pre-fall 2019 presentation in New York.

Coolest Squad: A$AP Ferg, Marc Anthony, David Beckham, and Pharrell Williams

Photo: Getty Images/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

At the Adidas Originals x David Beckham x British Fashion Council “Here to Create” party at Cecconi’s in Miami.

Cutest Glasses: Chanel Iman

Photo: Shelley Simon

At Lencrafters’ holiday dinner at Casa Apicii in New York.

Best Layering: Yolanda Hadid

Photo: Ben Rosser/BFA/REX/Shutterstock/Copyright (c) 2018 Shutterstock. No use without permission.

At the launch of 7 Moncler Fragment Hiroshi Fujiwara in Soho, New York.

Best Black Dress: Winnie Harlow

Photo: Courtesy of Burberry

At the Vivienne Westwood x Burberry Collaboration Launch party hosted by Riccardo Tisci, Vivienne Westwood, and Andreas Kronthaler in London.

Best White Boots: Maryna Linchuk

Photo: Marc Patrick.com/BFA

At the FORWARD by Elyse Walker x Jonathan Simkhai dinner during Art Basel in Miami.

Best Sparkly Earrings: Petra Collins; Best NSFW Earrings: Carlotta Kohl

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Bloomberg Busin

At the Bloomberg 50 Gala in New York.

Most Pink: Tina Leung

Photo: Ryan Kobane.com/BFA

At the Hotel Vivier party hosted by Roger Vivier in New York.

Best Red Lips: Sahar Biniaz

Photo: Johnny Lynch/Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for What Goes Around Comes Around

At the What Goes Around Comes Around 25th anniversary bash at the Versace Mansion during Art Basel in Miami.

Best Feather Trim: Angela Simmons

Photo: Sansho Scott/BFA/REX/Shutterstock/Copyright (c) 2018 Shutterstock. No use without permission.

At The Hole x Wilhemina x Lyft party at Nautilus, a SIXTY Hotel, during Art Basel in Miami.

Best Matching Sets: Jamie Chung and Diane Guerrero

At the “Create & Cultivate Vision” Summit inside the Home Depot designed Orange Lounge in Miami.

Best Crocodile Accents: Virgil Abloh; Best Leather Trench: Kendall Jenner

Photo: Courtesy of James Kelly

At an exclusive party celebrating Miuccia Prada hosted by Katie Grand and Jefferson Hack in London.