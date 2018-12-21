The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Getty Images/BFA

People were partying around the world last week. Emily Blunt attended the Mary Poppins Returns after-party in an eclectic printed suit, and Yalitza Aparicio showed up to Netflix’s Roma screening after-party glowing in a teal dress. Over in London, famous mother-daughter model duo Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford looked stunning at the Fashion Awards 2018. Meanwhile, singers DaniLeigh and Ashanti upped the cool factor for this week’s round-up wearing fur in their own styles. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Printed Suit: Emily Blunt

Photo: MIKE COPPOLA/Getty Images

At the Mary Poppins Returns screening after-party hosted by The Cinema Society at SVA Theater in New York.

Best Fur Coat: DaniLeigh

Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Def Jam/2018 Getty Images

At the Def Jam Holiday Party in collaboration with Klasse14 at China Chalet in New York.

Best Velvet Dress: Kelsey Asbille

Photo: Courtesy of The New York Botanical Garden/Angela Pham.com/BFA

At the New York Botanical Garden’s 20th annual Winter Wonderland Ball in New York.

Best All-Black Look: Eva Herzigová

Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

At the Annual Charity Dinner hosted by the AEM Association Children of the World for Rwanda in Paris.

Best Ugly Christmas Sweater: Ming Lee Simmons

Photo: PRINCE WILLIAMS @ATLPICS/WireImage

At Think Its a Game Records Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater party in Atlanta.

Best Dressed Mother-Daughter Duo: Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford

Photo: John Phillips/BFC/Getty Images

At The Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall in London.

Hottest Pink: Ashanti

Photo: Benjamin Lozovsky.com/BFA

At the celebration of the launch of Ashanti’s first fashion line in collaboration with Miss Circle in New York.

Coolest Hair Color: Jadah Blue

Photo: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

At the Travis Scott Experience at Globe Theatre in Los Angeles.

Best Princess Dress: Yalitza Aparicio

Photo: Victor Chavez/Getty Images for NETFLIX

At the after-party during the premiere of the Netflix movie Roma at Cineteca Nacional in Mexico City.

Best Gold Biker Jacket: Jaime King

Photo: Rachel Luna/Getty Images

At the TINGS Magazine Issue 2 Launch Event party hosted by Rae Sremmurd at 1OAK in West Hollywood.