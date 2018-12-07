The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Getty Images

This week, everybody was feeling color. Camila Mendes wore an all-lilac outfit with a bell-sleeved top and pants made up of countless discs sewn together to the GQ Men of the Year Party, and Teyana Taylor bought into slime green in the form of a jacket while attending an Art Basel party in Miami. But leave it to the Beckhams to stick to neutrals at a party at the club Laylow in London. Posh wore all-black and Becks wore a James Bond-caliber turtleneck under a sharp gray suit. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Baseball/High-Fashion Crossover: Gaïa Jacquet-Matisse

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Prada

At the Prada Mode launch party during Art Basel in Miami.

Best Slime Green: Teyana Taylor

Photo: Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Diesel

At the Diesel x Boiler Room “Another Basel Event” party in Miami.

Best Suits: Lauren Rodriguez and Camilla Deterre

Photo: Serichai Traipoom

At the LOROD Pre-Fall 2019 Launch Party at the Landmark Diner in Soho, New York.

Best Jumpsuit: Karlie Kloss

Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

At the John Legend: A Legendary Christmas listening party hosted by Express and Pandora in New York.

Coolest Rugby Shirt: Maye Musk

Photo: RONY ALWIN/Courtesy of Covergirl

At the COVERGIRL flagship store launch party in Times Square, New York.

Best Hot-Pink Minidress: Charli XCX

Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Valentino

At the Valentino Rodeo Drive Men’s Launch party in California.

Best Tiny Purse: Maya Rudolph

Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for BY FAR

At the BY FAR Party hosted by HAIM and Maya Rudolph at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Coolest Pants: Camila Mendes

Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

At the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Party in California.

Best Leather: Nicole Warne

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Prada

At the Prada Mode Launch Party Night 3 at Freehand in Miami.

Best Blazer: Laura Harrier

Photo: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

At the 5th Annual Surf Lodge Art Basel at the Confidante in Miami Beach, hosted by Love Watts and Waris Ahluwalia.

Best Sheer Top: Victoria Beckham; Best Turtleneck: David Beckham

Photo: Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images

At the inaugural Haig Club House Party at Laylow in London.

Best Jewelry: Iggy Azalea

Photo: The Butter Group

At PlayBoi Carti’s Official Tour After-Party at Up&Down in New York.

Most Festive: Gwyneth Paltrow

Photo: Paige Winn

At the Goop GIFT San Francisco, a holiday pop-up launch party in California.