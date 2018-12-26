There Are So Many Good Designer Deals Right Now

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers
Today is a big day for discounts. If you’re looking to get some affordable basics, head over
to our Everlane post where you can find cheap cashmere, sleek boots, and awkward pants. But should you be in the mood for something fancier, you can also find designer bargains right now — and they’re really good. Think Prada, Mansur Gavriel, and Rachel Comey, all on sale. Whether you want a cute dress by Ganni for under $100 or you’re willing drop more on a spectacular Dries Van Noten coat, we’ve got you covered.
Ganni Lagarde Metallic Plaid Wrap Dress
$265
at Saks Fifth Avenue
Wear this shimmery plaid dress on New Year’s Eve, and then wear it again Memorial Day weekend.
Available in sizes 0–8.
Dries Van Noten Ratti Bis Feather & Wool-Blend Coat
$912
at Saks Fifth Avenue
There are only two sizes left on this showstopper of a coat, so act fast (and know that it’s cut to be roomy, so you could probably fudge the sizing a bit.)
Available in sizes 2–6.
Rixo Tessa Sequin Stripe Dress
$195
at Saks Fifth Avenue
It’s always a good time to wear rainbow sparkles.
Available in sizes XS–L.
Theory Asymmetric Striped Puffer Jacket
$285
at Saks Fifth Avenue
Because there are three more cold months left and you still didn’t buy a good coat.
Available in sizes XS–L.
3.1 Phillip Lim Ribbed Crewneck Pullover
$89
at Saks Fifth Avenue
You’ll never regret owning a slim-fitting sweater in a bright color, especially if you paid less than $100.
Available in sizes XS–L.
Prada Banana Slip Dress
$393
at Saks Fifth Avenue
If you’re a fan of Prada’s prints, this slip dress is on deep discount and very fun.
Available in sizes 0–6.
BY FAR Carrie metallic leather slingback sandals
$193
at Net-A-Porter
We’re big fans of By Far shoes and these strappy sandals will be a favorite come spring.
MANSUR GAVRIEL Satin tapered pants
$285
at Net-A-Porter
Wear these with a big cozy sweater for a pulled-together outfit that can go from the office to dinner.
Available in sizes 0–8.
JIL SANDER Embellished glossed-leather point-toe flats
$390
at Net-A-Porter
Do you miss Phoebe Philo? If so, these Jil Sander flats have that same minimalist appeal.
PRADA Neon patent-leather wedge sandals
$550
at Net-A-Porter
The best way to buy a very trendy shoe? On deep discount, of course.
SIMONE ROCHACrystal earrings
$164
at Net-A-Porter
For when you’re tired of hoops but you still want earrings with flair.
NANUSHKA Clarence leopard-print calf hair ankle boots
$179
at Net-A-Porter
Animal-print boots are a big trend this season. Use them to jazz up jeans.
Rachel Comey Bounds Tie Waist Silk Blend Top
$189
at Nordstrom
You’ll want this fun blouse that goes quite well with awkward pants.
Available in sizes 00–12.
Ganni Barra printed crepe de chine wrap maxi dress
$94
at Net-A-Porter
This is the biggest steal of the bunch at under $100. Wear it over jeans now for a very fashion-insider look, or with bare legs come spring.
Available in sizes 2–12.
Stella McCartney Two-Tone Zip Front Poplin Shirt
$228
at Nordstrom
Here’s a mismatched version that you can add to your collection.
Available in sizes 4–10.
Acne Studios Fair Isle Wool Scarf
$96
at Matches Fashion
This big scarf is cozy and bright enough to make that windchill more tolerable.
Acne Studios Faire Isle Wool Sweater
$224
at Matches Fashion
Get the sweater and layer it under the scarf.
Available in sizes XXS–L.
Saint Laurent Thick Frame Acetate Sunglasses
$140
at Matches Fashion
Tiny shades not working for you? Try this fresh white pair in the new year.
Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Contrast-Panel Wool Shirt
$316
at Matches Fashion
Here’s your chance to own his signature shirt at 60 percent off.
Available in sizes 2–14.
Ryan Roche Single-Breasted Wool Blazer
$408
at Matches Fashion
This elegant green jacket looks quite nice on its own, but you can also get the matching trousers and make it a smart suit.
Available in sizes 4–10.
Simon Miller Mackie Frayed Denim Wrap Midi Skirt
$116
at Matches Fashion
Tuck in a bright sweater and add knee-high boots for an easy cold weather outfit.
Available in sizes 1–3.
