There Are So Many Good Designer Deals Right Now

Today is a big day for discounts. If you’re looking to get some affordable basics, head over to our Everlane post where you can find cheap cashmere, sleek boots, and awkward pants. But should you be in the mood for something fancier, you can also find designer bargains right now — and they’re really good. Think Prada, Mansur Gavriel, and Rachel Comey, all on sale. Whether you want a cute dress by Ganni for under $100 or you’re willing drop more on a spectacular Dries Van Noten coat, we’ve got you covered.

A Dress You Can Wear Well Into Summer

$265 (was $755, now 65% off)

Wear this shimmery plaid dress on New Year’s Eve, and then wear it again Memorial Day weekend.
Available in sizes 0–8.

$265 at Saks Fifth Avenue
A Stunning Coat

$912 (was $2,170, now 58% off)

There are only two sizes left on this showstopper of a coat, so act fast (and know that it’s cut to be roomy, so you could probably fudge the sizing a bit.)
Available in sizes 2–6.

$912 at Saks Fifth Avenue
A Party Dress

$195 (was $555, now 65% off)

It’s always a good time to wear rainbow sparkles.
Available in sizes XS–L.

$195 at Saks Fifth Avenue
A Cozy Puffer

$285 (was $475, now 40% off)

Because there are three more cold months left and you still didn’t buy a good coat. Available in sizes XS–L.

$285 at Saks Fifth Avenue
A Non-Everlane Basic

$89 (was $295, now 70% off)

You’ll never regret owning a slim-fitting sweater in a bright color, especially if you paid less than $100. Available in sizes XS–L.

$89 at Saks Fifth Avenue
An Instagram-Friendly Dress

$393 (was $1,310, now 70% off)

If you’re a fan of Prada’s prints, this slip dress is on deep discount and very fun. Available in sizes 0–6.

$393 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Trendy, Affordable Shoes

$193 (was $385, now 50% off)

We’re big fans of By Far shoes and these strappy sandals will be a favorite come spring.

$193 at Net-A-Porter
Sophisticated Trousers

$285 (was $475, now 40% off)

Wear these with a big cozy sweater for a pulled-together outfit that can go from the office to dinner. Available in sizes 0–8.

$285 at Net-A-Porter
The Shoes That Feel Like Old Celine

$390 (was $650, now 40% off)

Do you miss Phoebe Philo? If so, these Jil Sander flats have that same minimalist appeal.

$390 at Net-A-Porter
The Shoes You Saw All Over Instagram

$550 (was $1,110, now 50% off)

The best way to buy a very trendy shoe? On deep discount, of course.

$550 at Net-A-Porter
If You Need Need New Earrings

$164 (was $410, now 60% off)

For when you’re tired of hoops but you still want earrings with flair.

$164 at Net-A-Porter
If You’re Looking to Freshen Up Your Wardrobe

$179 (was $595, now 70% off)

Animal-print boots are a big trend this season. Use them to jazz up jeans.

$179 at Net-A-Porter
If You Love Rachel Comey

$189 (was $475, now 60% off)

You’ll want this fun blouse that goes quite well with awkward pants. Available in sizes 00–12.

$189 at Nordstrom
The Best Bargain

$94 (was $235, now 60% off)

This is the biggest steal of the bunch at under $100. Wear it over jeans now for a very fashion-insider look, or with bare legs come spring. Available in sizes 2–12.

$94 at Net-A-Porter
If You Love Striped Shirts

$228 (was $760, now 70% off)

Here’s a mismatched version that you can add to your collection. Available in sizes 4–10.

$228 at Nordstrom
If You’re Always Cold

$96 (was $240, now 60% off)

This big scarf is cozy and bright enough to make that windchill more tolerable.

$96 at Matches Fashion
If You Love a Matchy-Matchy Look

$224 (was $560, now 60% off)

Get the sweater and layer it under the scarf. Available in sizes XXS–L.

$224 at Matches Fashion
If You’re Looking for New Sunglasses

$140 (was $350, now 60% off)

Tiny shades not working for you? Try this fresh white pair in the new year.

$140 at Matches Fashion
If You’re Mourning the End of Raf Simons at Calvin Klein

$316 (was $790, now 60% off)

Here’s your chance to own his signature shirt at 60 percent off. Available in sizes 2–14.

$316 at Matches Fashion
If You Want a Beautiful Blazer

$408 (was $1,020, now 60% off)

This elegant green jacket looks quite nice on its own, but you can also get the matching trousers and make it a smart suit. Available in sizes 4–10.

$408 at Matches Fashion
The Sophisticated Denim Skirt

$116 (was $290, now 60% off)

Tuck in a bright sweater and add knee-high boots for an easy cold weather outfit. Available in sizes 1–3.

$116 at Matches Fashion
