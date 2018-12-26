There Are So Many Good Designer Deals Right Now

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

Today is a big day for discounts. If you’re looking to get some affordable basics, head over to our Everlane post where you can find cheap cashmere, sleek boots, and awkward pants. But should you be in the mood for something fancier, you can also find designer bargains right now — and they’re really good. Think Prada, Mansur Gavriel, and Rachel Comey, all on sale. Whether you want a cute dress by Ganni for under $100 or you’re willing drop more on a spectacular Dries Van Noten coat, we’ve got you covered.

A Dress You Can Wear Well Into Summer

$265 at Saks Fifth Avenue Ganni Lagarde Metallic Plaid Wrap Dress $265 (was $755, now 65% off) Wear this shimmery plaid dress on New Year’s Eve, and then wear it again Memorial Day weekend.

Available in sizes 0–8. $265 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

A Stunning Coat

$912 at Saks Fifth Avenue Dries Van Noten Ratti Bis Feather & Wool-Blend Coat $912 (was $2,170, now 58% off) There are only two sizes left on this showstopper of a coat, so act fast (and know that it’s cut to be roomy, so you could probably fudge the sizing a bit.)

Available in sizes 2–6. $912 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

A Party Dress

$195 at Saks Fifth Avenue Rixo Tessa Sequin Stripe Dress $195 (was $555, now 65% off) It’s always a good time to wear rainbow sparkles.

Available in sizes XS–L. $195 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

A Cozy Puffer

$285 at Saks Fifth Avenue Theory Asymmetric Striped Puffer Jacket $285 (was $475, now 40% off) Because there are three more cold months left and you still didn’t buy a good coat. Available in sizes XS–L. $285 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

A Non-Everlane Basic

$89 at Saks Fifth Avenue 3.1 Phillip Lim Ribbed Crewneck Pullover $89 (was $295, now 70% off) You’ll never regret owning a slim-fitting sweater in a bright color, especially if you paid less than $100. Available in sizes XS–L. $89 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

An Instagram-Friendly Dress

$393 at Saks Fifth Avenue Prada Banana Slip Dress $393 (was $1,310, now 70% off) If you’re a fan of Prada’s prints, this slip dress is on deep discount and very fun. Available in sizes 0–6. $393 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

Trendy, Affordable Shoes

$193 at Net-A-Porter BY FAR Carrie metallic leather slingback sandals $193 (was $385, now 50% off) We’re big fans of By Far shoes and these strappy sandals will be a favorite come spring. $193 at Net-A-Porter Buy

Sophisticated Trousers

$285 at Net-A-Porter MANSUR GAVRIEL Satin tapered pants $285 (was $475, now 40% off) Wear these with a big cozy sweater for a pulled-together outfit that can go from the office to dinner. Available in sizes 0–8. $285 at Net-A-Porter Buy

The Shoes That Feel Like Old Celine

$390 at Net-A-Porter JIL SANDER Embellished glossed-leather point-toe flats $390 (was $650, now 40% off) Do you miss Phoebe Philo? If so, these Jil Sander flats have that same minimalist appeal. $390 at Net-A-Porter Buy

The Shoes You Saw All Over Instagram

$550 at Net-A-Porter PRADA Neon patent-leather wedge sandals $550 (was $1,110, now 50% off) The best way to buy a very trendy shoe? On deep discount, of course. $550 at Net-A-Porter Buy

If You Need Need New Earrings

$164 at Net-A-Porter SIMONE ROCHACrystal earrings $164 (was $410, now 60% off) For when you’re tired of hoops but you still want earrings with flair. $164 at Net-A-Porter Buy

If You’re Looking to Freshen Up Your Wardrobe

$179 at Net-A-Porter NANUSHKA Clarence leopard-print calf hair ankle boots $179 (was $595, now 70% off) Animal-print boots are a big trend this season. Use them to jazz up jeans. $179 at Net-A-Porter Buy

If You Love Rachel Comey

$189 at Nordstrom Rachel Comey Bounds Tie Waist Silk Blend Top $189 (was $475, now 60% off) You’ll want this fun blouse that goes quite well with awkward pants. Available in sizes 00–12. $189 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Bargain

$94 at Net-A-Porter Ganni Barra printed crepe de chine wrap maxi dress $94 (was $235, now 60% off) This is the biggest steal of the bunch at under $100. Wear it over jeans now for a very fashion-insider look, or with bare legs come spring. Available in sizes 2–12. $94 at Net-A-Porter Buy

If You Love Striped Shirts

$228 at Nordstrom Stella McCartney Two-Tone Zip Front Poplin Shirt $228 (was $760, now 70% off) Here’s a mismatched version that you can add to your collection. Available in sizes 4–10. $228 at Nordstrom Buy

If You’re Always Cold

$96 at Matches Fashion Acne Studios Fair Isle Wool Scarf $96 (was $240, now 60% off) This big scarf is cozy and bright enough to make that windchill more tolerable. $96 at Matches Fashion Buy

If You Love a Matchy-Matchy Look

$224 at Matches Fashion Acne Studios Faire Isle Wool Sweater $224 (was $560, now 60% off) Get the sweater and layer it under the scarf. Available in sizes XXS–L. $224 at Matches Fashion Buy

If You’re Looking for New Sunglasses

$140 at Matches Fashion Saint Laurent Thick Frame Acetate Sunglasses $140 (was $350, now 60% off) Tiny shades not working for you? Try this fresh white pair in the new year. $140 at Matches Fashion Buy

If You’re Mourning the End of Raf Simons at Calvin Klein

$316 at Matches Fashion Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Contrast-Panel Wool Shirt $316 (was $790, now 60% off) Here’s your chance to own his signature shirt at 60 percent off. Available in sizes 2–14. $316 at Matches Fashion Buy

If You Want a Beautiful Blazer

$408 at Matches Fashion Ryan Roche Single-Breasted Wool Blazer $408 (was $1,020, now 60% off) This elegant green jacket looks quite nice on its own, but you can also get the matching trousers and make it a smart suit. Available in sizes 4–10. $408 at Matches Fashion Buy

The Sophisticated Denim Skirt

$116 at Matches Fashion Simon Miller Mackie Frayed Denim Wrap Midi Skirt $116 (was $290, now 60% off) Tuck in a bright sweater and add knee-high boots for an easy cold weather outfit. Available in sizes 1–3. $116 at Matches Fashion Buy