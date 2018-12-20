Beyoncé’s Twins Look Extremely Relaxed by the Beach

Beyoncé! Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entert

Beyoncé has had a busy few months. She wrapped her world tour with her husband, she headlined Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, she gave a private performance at a lavish wedding.

Thankfully, she still shares snippets of her life on her website, allowing us brief but blessed peaks at her unfathomably glamorous life. And in between stunning photos of glittering gowns, beautiful jewelry, divine selfies, etc., are some new family pictures. That’s right! More Rumi and Sir content.

In one of the earlier photos in the set, which was dated December 19, Beyoncé is holding up Rumi, who’s smiling at her. Rumi has little yellow bows in her hair and is playing with a little ball, which is a great thing for a baby to be doing.

Beyoncé and Rumi. Photo: Beyonce.com/Beyonce.com

In a following photo, also from December 19, Sir and Rumi are seated on in the crystal clear shallow waters of some beach, slightly silhouetted against the sunset, dressed in all white. As toddlers, they’re experiencing the simpler luxuries in life that the rest of us can only dream of, and I couldn’t be happier for them.

Sir and Rumi Carter. Photo: Beyonce.com/Beyonce.com

Beyoncé last shared photos of the twins in July, when they were on family vacation in Europe. And honestly, if Bey decides to only share photos of her twins twice a year, that’s fair. Here’s looking forward to next summer!