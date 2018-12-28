Definitely aliens. Photo: Jay Reeves/AP/REX/Shutterstock

A transformer at a Con Edison power plant in Queens exploded late Thursday night, which was bad for the New Yorkers who lost power or had their flights at La Guardia Airport delayed or canceled. (No one was injured in the blast, the New York Times reported.) In other unfortunate news, the blue light that emanated from the blast was not the work of aliens, or the rapture, and we must continue to slog through 2019 as previously planned. We were so close to freedom!

The sky turning an eerie fluorescent blue is cause for plenty of alarm, whether or not you’re high, and plenty of New Yorkers reportedly began packing go bags. Others, however, decided that they just had to get a few tweets off before the blue light consumed bodies and the world descended into darkness. How bad can an apocalypse really be if everyone is focused on cracking jokes through it all?

Most people thought the explosion looked like an alien invasion, or something directly out of Ghostbusters. Others were not exactly convinced by the “transformers exploding” theory. And look, I’m not trying to split hairs here, but there is an entire movie franchise based on how Transformers are aliens, so maybe this is just what the aliens want us to think? I’m really fun at parties.

here’s a second look with the Queens 7 train approaching and the brilliant blue sky lighting up overheard. went on for maybe 3 minutes total



alexa show me what the alien arrival looks like pic.twitter.com/NmZNXIybLD — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) December 28, 2018

Is this an alien invasion? pic.twitter.com/ED4G94tQYo — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) December 28, 2018

Galaxy brains: The aliens are telling us to bring Con Ed under public ownership https://t.co/8EeCNVtpSk — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) December 28, 2018

Allegedly it’s a fire at a ConEd in Astoria, buuuuuut... pic.twitter.com/HxttiRf8L1 — Mary (@dainenyu) December 28, 2018

The New York sky tonight confirming there is no Dana only Zuul #ghostbusters pic.twitter.com/ceEu6m9ATa — Joe Auriemma (@JosephAuriemma) December 28, 2018

everyone in New York right now, staring out their windows because they've clearly forgotten the plot of Independence Day pic.twitter.com/z9B12B4SP8 — Lauren Halvorsen (@halvorsen) December 28, 2018

congrats on your new superpowers astoria residents — anna borges (@annabroges) December 28, 2018

no matter what the lights above nyc turns out to be (aliens, 2nd coming of christ, infinity gauntlet) it's still di blasio's fault — Desus Nice (@desusnice) December 28, 2018

Folks on twitter reacting without surprise to the prospect of an alien invasion in NYC is peak 2018. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) December 28, 2018

It wasn’t long before the NYPD chimed in and attempted to control the mass hysteria and/or people passing all the same jokes off as their own. But there was one theory they did not disprove, which is that gender-reveal parties have gotten entirely out of hand.

Confirming incident in #Astoria was result of transformer explosion. No injuries, no fire, no evidence of extraterrestrial activity. Please continue to follow @FDNY and @Conedison — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 28, 2018

Fucking gender reveal parties pic.twitter.com/i9u0mpo4wQ — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) December 28, 2018

