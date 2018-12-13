This Is a Promising New Direction for Bottega

From the Bottega Veneta pre-fall 2019 collection. Photo: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

The hottest vacancy in fashion is not really a job at all, but a symbolic role. For anyone who has a hole in their heart shaped like a certain turtleneck-and-leather-pants wearing designer, you’re not alone. But the race is on to find a new designer to fill the void for women looking for wearable, thoughtful clothes. Throwing his hat into the ring is Bottega Veneta’s new creative director, Daniel Lee. Lee comes to Veneta from Céline, where he was design director. His first collection has already garnered him praise, including i-D calling him the new designer for old Céline fans.

The clothes are beautiful, and have a certain Philo-ian ease to them. Nothing, not even the banana-yellow coat, looks forced. Lee has combined a practical sensibility with elevated details — for example, the brand’s famous interlocking leather weaving has been blown up into a large-scale format. The press release describes the collection as, “generous, warm, and kind — tenderly hugging the body, protecting.” Indeed, it all looks very comfortable, including the leather culottes. See more of the collection below.

Women's pre-fall 2019 collection. Bottega Veneta. Women's pre-fall 2019 collection. Bottega Veneta.