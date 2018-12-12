All I Want for Christmas Is Something Price Upon Request

A week dedicated to holiday excess. Yes, this will do nicely. Photo: Photo Illustration by Stevie Remsberg/Photo Courtesy of the Retailer

I was at a very exclusive consignment store in Tokyo recently where the good stuff — and I mean the really good stuff, the stuff you never even knew existed — was kept in a temperature-controlled room three floors down from street level. When I looked at the price tag for a shirt, it was priced as “Please ask.” How. God. Damn. Chic.

Now, I know that I have already used this space to ask for silver Chanel doll shoes and a Max Mara teddy coat. But as we are spending the week discussing holiday excess, it would be nothing short of shoddy work not to mention jewelry so outrageously fancy that its price cannot be written down.

Without further ado, please meet my “Price Upon Request” item of choice, the Serpenti Misteriosi Secret Watch from Bulgari. At first glance, it looks like a statement bracelet with its 18-karat white-gold snakehead topped with marquise-shaped diamonds and pear-shaped emeralds, plus emerald eyes (because why not). But when you open the serpent’s mouth — BAM, there’s the time, because it’s secretly a watch.

How much does it cost? Well, you’ll have to go to Bulgari and ask. But first, you must visit their website and find a time slot. After all, the only three words fancier than “Price Upon Request” are “Book an Appointment.”

Bulgari Serpenti Secret Watch, price upon request. To book an appointment, please contact Bulgari.com