Offset Got Cardi B Some Very Opulent Christmas Gifts

Cardi B and Offset. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Less than a month after their breakup, Cardi B and Offset are exchanging lavish Christmas gifts (but seemingly remain broken up).

On December 26, Cardi posted a now-deleted Instagram video of her holiday haul from the father of baby Kulture. For many people, getting a Hermès bag for the holidays is the grown-up equivalent of asking Santa for a pony. (Still holding out over here, big guy!) Cardi, who just closed out 2018 with the most fash-on music video of the year, is not most people.

All told, her gifts from Offset read like a modern edition of “The 12 Days of Christmas,” including:

• Two Chanel bags

• Two Cartier Juste Un Clou bracelets

• Four Hermès Birkins

• At least nine pairs of Christian Louboutin shoes

Dear Santa. Photo: iamcardib/Instagram

Cardi announced that she and Offset were separating earlier this month. “We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she said in an Instagram video. “I’m always going to have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” she added. The two welcomed baby Kulture in July, after getting secretly married in September 2017.

Following the Instagram video, Offset crashed a Cardi B performance at Rolling Loud festival with a very public plea that she take him back. She later asked fans not to attack Offset or her publicist, who helped plan the gesture.

The duo also went on vacation to Puerto Rico together over the weekend — though Cardi later clarified that they weren’t getting back together. “I just had to get fucked, that’s all,” she explained on Instagram live. Fair enough.

“Santa Baby” (2018). Photo: iamcardib/Instagram

