Everything to Know About the Florida Woman Who Went Missing in Costa Rica

Carla Stefaniak. Photo: FindingCarla/Facebook

Carla Stefaniak, 36, was reported missing in Costa Rica on November 28, and her family has since launched a social media campaign to find her, begging the State Department to get involved in the situation. Stefaniak, from Miami, Florida was traveling with her sister-in-law April Burton, to celebrate Stefaniak’s birthday.

Burton flew home on the November 27, and Stefaniak’s flight was booked for the 28. But the airline says she never arrived. Now, local authorities have discovered a woman’s body buried 200 feet from the Airbnb property Stefaniak was staying at – though the body has not been identified yet. Here’s everything to know about the situation.

Stefaniak was last heard from on November 27.

According to the Stefaniak’s family, who created a Facebook page for her, Stefaniak was last heard from on November 27, when she texted family letting them know what her plans were.

According to her sister in law , Stefaniak dropped her off at the airport, and then spent the night in the Airbnb alone. BBC reports that the owner of the Airbnb and local security guards say they saw Stefaniak get into an unmarked car at 5:00 a.m. on November 28. But the family is skeptical of that story. “None of us really believe this 5am story because it really doesn’t make sense,” Burton told Fox News.

Her family believed she was in “imminent danger.”

On the same Facebook post, Stefaniak’s family said that they feared for her safety. “Carla Stefaniak’s life is in imminent danger,” read the statement. “The local officials and US Embassy in Costa Rica will not pursue the matter because they feel she was rational at the time of her disappearance and got into a taxi of her own free will.”

On Friday, her brother flew to Costa Rica to assist in the search, and BBC reported that Stefaniak’s father was also traveling to the country. The family also started the hashtag #FindingCarla on social media. The US Embassy in Costa Rica has not yet commented.

SHARE SHARE SHARE, my beautiful friend is missing. Help and prayers needed #findingcarla #CostaRica pic.twitter.com/zOe0frGULA — Amanda Gonzalez (@itsgonzosworld) November 30, 2018

Costa Rican authorities found a body 200 yards from Stefaniak’s Airbnb.

ABC Action News reports that a woman’s body was found near the back of the Airbnb property that Stefaniak was staying at. The body will not be identified until an official autopsy is conducted. The body was found by specialized dogs who searched the property with law enforcement.

“The body was in a state of decomposition but the preliminary observation does verify the body is a woman,” said Walter Espinoza, the Director General of the Judicial Investigation Agency, the law enforcement agency tasked with investigating her disappearance.

The listing for the property where Stefaniak was staying has been taken off of Airbnb, and the company has not yet commented on her case.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.