The 13 Biggest Celebrity Breakups and Makeups of 2018

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande; Offset and Cardi B; and Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff. Photo: Getty Images

What a year 2018 was for celebrity romance: multiple young couples got engaged after months of dating, married partners that seemed inseparable called it off, and one female rapper had a truly unforgettable one-day relationship. Is the year over? No! Is it possible more unexpected pairs could hook up during the height of cuffing season? Yes! (We’re looking at you, Pete Davidson.)

Below, the 13 biggest celebrity breakups and makeups from 2018.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s whirlwind — and extremely public — romance this summer was truly like none other, which made their unexpected split all the more shocking. In a time period of approximately four months, they started dating, got engaged, adopted a mini pig, got multiple tattoos together, made out all over the place, and then called off their engagement. Though the world mourned the end of Gravidson, both celebs now insist that they’re doing just fine. Also, Davidson will forever be known for having a legendary dong because of Grande, which was honestly so kind of her to do.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

When Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced on April 2 that they were divorcing after nine years of marriage, the entire internet was devastated — as in love-is-dead devastated. While it’s unclear why they divorced, “Page Six” reported at the time that their work schedules stressed their relationship.

If Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan's marriage can't survive after she gave him a Magic Mike strip tease to Pony on national television, then I have lost all faith in love. — Zana (@zanahuber) April 3, 2018

Anyway, they’re both in new relationships and seem to be pretty happy. As of the end of October, Dewan is dating Steve Kazee, a 43-year-old Broadway and TV actor, and Tatum is with British singer Jessie J.

Cardi B and Offset

Just days after calling off her year-long marriage to rapper Offset in early December, Cardi B publicly addressed the split in her music, à la Ariana Grande. While the breakup seemed friendly at first, right after Cardi’s announcement, rumors about Offset’s infidelity surfaced, and a model named Summer Bunni apologized in a tearful video to Cardi for coming in between the couple.

While Offset stayed relatively silent following Cardi’s initial announcement, within a few days, he had tweeted, “FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI.” (Understandable).

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff may have had an amicable split in late December 2017, but we didn’t know about it until E! News broke the news on January 8. According to an insider, “Jack and Lena were growing apart and it just made sense for them to end their relationship where it was.” So much for that baby-name list they co-authored during their six-year-long relationship.

Dunham isn’t currently in a relationship (that we know about), and Antonoff is reportedly dating model Carlotta Kohl, which Dunham told the Cut “hurt” a little bit. Another thing Dunham found painful following her split: the rumor that Antonoff and Lorde were a couple, which they maintain was never true, despite that time they got weird on stage during one of Lorde’s Brooklyn concerts and that other time they got very cozy in New Zealand. Nope. Just friends.

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans

This beloved pair has been on-again, off-again ever since they started dating in spring 2016, but it appears they’re finally off forever. In late March 2018, Chris Evans revealed in a New York Times profile that he and Jenny Slate had officially ended their relationship. Neither celeb is rumored to be dating anyone else, though, so could they get back together? Looking at their dating history, it’s totally possible.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber first proclaimed his love for Hailey Baldwin to GQ in February 2016, but the same day that story published, Baldwin told E! that while they were seeing each other, they were “not an exclusive couple.” (Ouch.)

Fast-forward to May 2018, when Baldwin told The Times that she and Bieber were rekindling their love after going through “a long period of time when [they] weren’t friends.” After a summer replete with the four P’s at the core of their relationship — praying, partying, public weeping, and PDA — the young lovebirds got married in a Manhattan courthouse in Mid-September.

G-Eazy and Halsey

The only thing worth talking about G-Eazy and Halsey’s numerous breakups this year (after dating for one year) is the tragic costume that G-Eazy wore to a Halloween party, which came just a week after their most recent’s split: Batman villain “Two-Face,” which was clearly supposed to be part of a couple’s costume, as Halsey wore a Poison Ivy costume the night before.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima

Shortly after Younes Bendjima left a controversial comment on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram in August — displaying the audacity to criticize her for posting a butt pic! — the reality star broke up with her 25-year-old boyfriend, whom she’d been dating for two years. Just a month later, Kardashian upgraded to a literal younger model: Luka Sabbat, who is 20. Honestly, hell yeah.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston

We never really mourned the dissolution of this couple’s relationship in February, because aside from both being incredibly hot, Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston didn’t seem to be all that compatible. And they’re coping well! Theroux is hanging out twentysomething models and living his edgiest life; and Aniston is, as always, fine. (Though she recently shared a concerning anecdote about living with a ghost.)

Bella Hadid and the Weeknd

After breaking up in 2016, Bella Hadid and the Weeknd made out at Cannes this past May, sparking rumors that they were getting back together. Well, those turned out to be true. I mean, they publicly hugged at some place called Robot Restaurant in Tokyo! And per Us Weekly, a wedding could be in their future.

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka

Right at the start of 2018, Paris Hilton got a huge $2 million engagement ring from her boyfriend of two years, Chris Zylka, and then she asked for three weddings. So hot. But despite the whole freaking world begging her to host at least one of her weddings, Hilton broke it off with Zylka in late November, reportedly because she needed time to travel the world to promote her skin care and perfume line.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

After dating for nearly two-and-a-half years, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik went through a breakup in March 2018 that was apparently so painful, Malik unfollowed Hadid and her mom on Instagram. Both celebs announced their split on social media, with both of them writing about how “grateful” they were for each other and their respectful fans.

One month later, they were back together.

Iggy Azalea and DeAndrea Hopkins

RIP to this iconic one-day relationship.