Check Out Chanel’s Special Holiday Pop-Up

Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

The color red has always enjoyed a special place of honor with Chanel. In fact, the label’s very first lipstick debuted in 1924. Now they’ve launched a very red, holiday-themed pop-up in New York City, aptly named Le Rouge Chanel.

It’s free and open to the public, so whether you just want to take a cool selfie or feel like visiting a $30,000 bottle of perfume, it’s worth a trip. Yes, that is correct: There will be an exclusive version of the Chanel No. 5 perfume available in a 30.4 fl oz red Baccarat crystal bottle. It’s described as the “ultimate gift for the true fragrance connoisseur” because there are only 55 of them available. If you are not a very fancy perfume collector, then you might like the Chanel Le Rouge Exclusive Compact, which highlights a variety of the best-selling makeup products from Chanel Beauty in different shades of red. (Lasagna is not included, unfortunately.)

If you are still having trouble nailing your perfect holiday party look, you can book a consultation with a Chanel makeup artist. There’s a full schedule of events available online. The Le Rouge experience runs through December 23, so here’s to hoping that Santa manages to make a pit stop at the pop-up before the big day. Check out some photos below.

Le Rouge Chanel is open and free to the public December 7–23 at N°5 East 57th Street, New York City.

Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Photo: Courtesy of Chanel.

Photo: Courtesy of Chanel.