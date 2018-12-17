Everyone Loves This Story About Charles Barkley’s Unlikely Bond With a Scientist

Charles Barkley. Photo: Hugh Gerald Hanan/Getty Images

If you’ve been on Twitter the past few days (and if not, congrats), a story about Charles Barkley’s unexpected friendship with a cat litter scientist from Iowa was likely shared on your timeline. Well, I’m here to inform you that reporter Shirley Wang’s story — “My Dad’s Friendship With Charles Barkley” — from NPR’s “Only a Game,” is just as good and heartwarming as everyone says, and that you should listen to it immediately.

In my case, I found the story over coffee on Sunday morning through a tweet by Seth Meyers — but as of now, the initial “Only a Game” post with the story has been RT’d nearly 40,000 times. I immediately clicked after reading the preview line about Barkley’s mother’s funeral: “Everybody’s, like, ‘Who’s the Asian dude over there?’ “ Barkley recalls. “I said, ‘That’s my boy, Lin.’” I had no idea that soon after, I would find myself on the couch in near tears, desperate to call my father to tell him I love him.

I don’t want to spoil anything because the story is just so worth it — again, listen here — but Wang masterfully tells the tale of her Chinese immigrant dad Lin’s connection with Barkley. The men have a movie-style meet-cute, which sparks an unexpected friendship between the basketball legend and one of his biggest fans. Barkley tells Wang in an interview, “Your dad is one of the happiest people I’ve ever met in my life. I’m not just saying that.”

The story has obviously gone viral — not only for its wonderful and honest reporting, but also because of people sharing their genuine reactions to the piece:

So now I'm cryin... great story of real friendship https://t.co/QneJZkcvdE — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 15, 2018

In case you haven’t read this remarkably human story yet... #WhatUnitesUs https://t.co/LwKlIU9ttS — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 16, 2018

I’ve known Charles Barkley for years now and he’s one of the most genuine, earnest, down-to-Earth people I’ve ever known. @shirleyshirlw’s story of Barkley’s unlikely friendship w/ her Dad explains why Barkley is one of a kind https://t.co/4aBdlJYtN8 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 15, 2018

(yelling at my dad this Christmas) Why couldn’t YOU have a heartwarming friendship with Charles Barkley?!? — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 15, 2018

Everyone is tweeting this story but I’ll join in. It really is quite something. https://t.co/CmYuIsRjkB — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) December 15, 2018

One person even sent Wang a photo on Twitter of the time he randomly met her father and Barkley in Atlanta.

Shirley, I met your dad and Charles at a hotel randomly one night in Atlanta. Both Charles and your dad were extremely nice and a ton of fun.

Although our paths only crossed the one time, he seemed like a wonderful person. You wrote a beautiful tribute to your dad. pic.twitter.com/d3sMfggS88 — Brien Davis (@briendavis2) December 15, 2018

But really, I cannot stress this enough: Please listen to this truly wonderful story. In an age where nearly everything seems to suck, it’s so refreshing to hear an absolutely touching story — even if it makes you sob.